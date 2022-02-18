Shock admission in ‘Big Bird Bandit’ case

The trio who dubbed themselves the ‘Big Bird Bandits’ after the $160,000 costume was stolen from the Sesame Street Circus Spectacular have made a revelation in court docket.

The “Big Bird Bandits” accused of stealing the brilliant yellow costume from a Sesame Street circus in Adelaide have admitted to taking it.

Tasman Binder, 23 of Murray Bridge, Cody Alain Milne, 26 of Norwood, and Amelia Margaret Hurt, 20 of Woodville Park, have been every charged with one aggravated depend of dishonestly coping with property with out consent over the incident.

The trio admitted to stealing the $160,000 Big Bird costume, walkie talkies and an iPod from the Sesame Street Circus Spectacular between April 18 and 19 final yr at Bonython Park.

SA Police have been alerted to the theft as yellow feathers have been noticed on close by Port Road.

The trio fronted the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday the place all of them admitted to their offending.

When Magistrate Briony Kennewell individually requested how they might plea to the cost, all of them responded: “guilty, your honour”.

Prior to verbally coming into their pleas, the court docket heard all three defendants had signed a authorized kind admitting to the fees and giving consent for a Justice of the Peace to condemn them, versus a choose within the district court docket.

During the brief listening to Mark Twiggs, for Milne, requested if his consumer may journey to Melbourne so he may go to his brother for his birthday.

But the prosecutor requested for time to take directions from colleagues.

Milne will study on Friday if he’s permitted to journey interstate.

Under his bail settlement, he can not depart the state with out permission from the court docket.

The culprits dubbed themselves the “Big Bird Bandits” in an apology letter that was left contained in the beak of the costume.

It was returned to the circus about two days after it was stolen and located propped up towards an electrical energy field.

According to the hand written letter, the thieves had “no idea … what their actions could cause” and have been “trying to cheer ourselves up”.

“We had a great time with Mr Bird. He’s a great guy and no harm came to our friend,” the word learn.

“Sorry to be such a big birden (sic).

“Sincerely, the Big Bird Bandits.”

Milne and Binder have been first arrested and charged over the theft and placed on a present for reporters outdoors of the Adelaide Magistrates Court in June 2021.

Dressed in 70s style, the pair had a synchronised strut and a private driver sporting a pretend black moustache ready in a car, telling reporters to “back away from the limo”.

Hurt was later recognized because the third suspect within the case after CCTV images have been launched by SA Police final July.

Unlike her co accused, she had saved a low profile and remained tight lipped in any case of her court docket hearings.