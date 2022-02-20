Shock as MAFS good girl goes bad

From raunchy confessions to slamming a fellow spouse, the previous good woman of Married At First Sight has left viewers gobsmacked by her antics.

Viewers of Married At First Sight have been left gobsmacked when candy and bubbly Olivia confirmed one other facet of herself on Sunday evening’s present.

As fellow spouse Holly opened up concerning the struggles in her relationship with Andrew and the way she felt unsupported and unbelieved by her friends about her husband’s behaviour behind closed doorways, Olivia shockingly turned on her.

“I’ll just be honest with you, babe,” Olivia started.

“So, like, it’s not anything that Andrew’s said about you that’s changed my perception of you, it’s my own two eyes of what you do.

“The eye rolling and the faces while he was speaking, it just spoke so much disrespect.”

Holly stood agency: “But, Liv, if I may, I am eloquent, and I have a strong voice. And all I had was those eye rolls, and I know it doesn’t make sense to you.”

Olivia retorted: “That’s what I’m saying, behind closed doors, your version, his version.

“Somewhere in the middle’s probably the truth.”

And she continued to dig the boot in additional. Later within the present when the group gathered to vote to remain or depart their relationships, and Andrew was noticeably absent, an emotional Holly confided within the group: “I came into the room hoping for support I felt I earned, and I walked in the villain.

“I felt alone in the room. I got attacked and you couldn’t see it. Instead, you judged me.

“To make me look bad last night. You all felt assured that I didn’t try hard enough, and that he needed another chance.

“He had more chances from me than he had deserved. Andrew took my voice. And he silenced me. This is my voice, to speak for the people who, in a relationship, have been silenced, and who are not believed.”

Later on, with a glance of mirth creeping throughout her face, Olivia was requested to please clarify?

She proceeded to slam Holly for “pulling faces” as Andrew talked and never giving him an opportunity.

“I watched Holly ignore him then very dramatically move her seat so I don’t think Holly’s behaviour has been 100 per cent adult,” Olivia let rip.

Social media customers cringed at Olivia’s harsh criticism, with Twitter person Aleisha labelling each Olivia and her husband Jackson as “fake” and “judgmental”.

And Lisa slammed Olivia for daring to disgrace one other girl: “Olivia you’re just a pushover and so you’re uncomfortable when Holly can stand up for herself. How dare you shame your fellow women for standing up for themselves.”

Viewers additionally identified how Olivia criticised Holly’s facial expressions reminiscent of rolling her eyes, solely to do the identical factor later within the present. Perhaps much more dramatically, together with blowing her cheeks up like a puffer fish, and dramatic sighs.

Meanwhile commenter Jen observed: “You’re doing a LOT of eyerolling Olivia”. Melissa agreed, saying: “How is Olivia pulling faces while Holly is talking any different from Holly rolling her eyes at the Texan? Not very adult like of you Olivia.”

Twitter person Kris stated: “Yeah nah Olivia and Jackson s–t me now. They’ve lost me.”

And AntheaGrace declared that Olivia is the brand new villain.

To her credit score, Olivia did sneak in an apology to Holly simply because the consultants began to name her behaviour out.

Alessandra stated: “I’m curious. Olivia, that was very different. You came in and you took the lead in confronting and asking questions and what not, you were very forceful.

“It was very intense.”

Olivia turned to Holly and stated: “Holly I would like to apologise, when you walked in I didn’t use my words to the best I could have. I feel awful.

“I know it’s an issue I do have, but it doesn’t happen often to me.”

However for a lot of viewers it was too little too late, with many declaring they’d now not tune in to the present and others asking to be notified as soon as the couple left so they may resume watching.

Twitter person John wrote: “Can we please get rid of Olivia and her hubby? Read Twitter. No one wants to watch them.

“If you can’t, tell us when their segments are over so we remember to change the channel back.”

Later on within the present, there was additionally an ungainly dialog a couple of field of intercourse toys the couple got, with Jackson saying Olivia was instructing him.

Then, moments later when expressing her love for Jackson, Olivia burst into tears, saying how she wished her late father may witness the love she’s discovered. Which did draw some sympathy from the viewers, with many who can relate to wishing they may share particular moments with family members who’ve handed away.

However, others known as her emotional show crocodile tears.

Twitter person Jay stated: “Some fake tears from Olivia to rebuild her nice girl reputation back up after getting told off.”