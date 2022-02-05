Shock as Olympic reporter dragged off live TV

A Dutch TV anchor has been left surprised as a reporter outdoors Beijing’s National Stadium was dragged off dwell TV by safety.

Standing outside the Chinese National Stadium, Dutch outlet NOS Nieuws’ Sjoerd den Daas was reporting dwell when a person carrying a “security volunteer” armband stepped in entrance of the shot and dragged the reporter away.

He tried to complete his report whereas being grabbed, pushed, and yelled at by the pink armband-wearing guard.

“We are now being pulled out of here,” Den Daas mentioned in response to Insider. “We have just been expelled from another area, so I’m afraid we’ll have to come back to you later.”

The community then reduce away from the shot and returned to the studio anchor, a clip from the Friday broadcast confirmed

Later the outlet took to Twitter to share a press release on the drama.

“Our correspondent @sjoerddendaas was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12.00pm live in the NOS Journaal.

“Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later,” the outlet tweeted in Dutch.

It was not instantly obvious why den Daas was being accosted by the guard as he filed his report outdoors Bird’s Nest stadium.

There remains to be no information on what led to the drama.

But IOC spokesman Mark Adams mentioned he believed it was a “one-off”.

“Obviously we have been in touch with the NOS, the state broadcaster, and it was an unfortunate circumstance,” Adams mentioned through Channel News Asia.

“I think someone was being overzealous. He (the reporter) was able to, very quickly afterwards with the help of officials there, do his piece to camera.

“These things do happen and I think it’s a one-off. I hope it’s a one-off and we will assure you that within the closed loop you will be able to carry on your work.

However, NOS editor-in-chief Marcel Gelauff came out strongly in Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad that it was “a painful illustration” of the shortage of press freedom in China.

“Sjoerd has often told and shown that it is difficult as a journalist in China,” he instructed Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad. “There is a far-reaching tendency to curtail freedoms, and this may be even stronger because of [COVID-19],” mentioned Gelauff.

“I haven’t spoken to Sjoerd yet, but from what I saw on the images I didn’t get the idea that he was in the way.”

It comes after experiences that reporters and athletes have been warned to make use of burner telephones to cease China from monitoring their actions and create particular work emails for the competitors as a result of bugging fears.

Widespread human rights violations and mistreatment of Chinese athletes have forged a pall over the 2022 winter video games.

The Peng Shuai drama has already come to the fore as Chinese officials were grilled over her obvious disappearance from the general public eye after airing sexual assault allegations in opposition to a high-ranking Chinese politician, which she has since retracted.

At least 4 nations together with the US, Australia, Canada and the UK have introduced diplomatic boycotts.

International athletes have additionally reportedly been ordered by officers to not discuss China’s aggression, oppression or human rights abuses throughout the video games.

Communist guidelines additionally banned followers and athletes from cheering and prohibited abroad spectators.

— with New York Post