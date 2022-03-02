Shock figure reveals teaching ‘crisis’

More than 10,000 academics have been mentioned to have left the career final 12 months – however the Education Minister rejected a declare the sector was in disaster.

The NSW Education Minister has rejected a declare the educating sector is in disaster after figures revealed greater than 10,000 skilled academics in NSW left the career final 12 months.

Opposition MPs mentioned in a finances estimates listening to on Wednesday the full variety of skilled academics had dropped dramatically in 2021.

Figures introduced on the listening to confirmed skilled academics dropped from greater than 144,000 to about 140,000 in 2021.

However Labor MP Anthony D‘Adam said that figure included about 6,000 teachers who had recently joined the profession, meaning a total of more than 10,000 proficient teachers would have left.

Mr D‘Adam suggested to Minister Sarah Marshall teachers would need to be paid more to solve an ongoing “teacher supply crisis”.

“I don’t agree with the premise of your question that we have a teacher supply crisis,” Ms Marshall responded.

“We are working extremely hard in terms of our teacher supply strategy both now and into the future.

“We have more teachers employed in public schools at the moment than we’ve ever had. And I don’t agree with the assertion that we’ve a disaster, our emptiness charge is extremely low for an organisation of our measurement.”

NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos instructed NCA NewsWire that whereas he couldn‘t touch upon the figures from the listening to, he agreed with the assertion academics have to be provided higher pay to retain them.

“We are in the middle of a significant teacher shortage that is about to get worse,” he mentioned.

“What we need to do is address the fundamentals, not only to attract the teachers we need, but to keep ones we have.

“The declining competitive salaries and unsustainable crippling workloads are having a negative impact on the profession — uncompetitive salaries, and unsustainable workloads are a disincentive to attracting teachers and retaining teachers.”