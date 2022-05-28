Shock loss dents Fever’s minor premiership dream

West Coast Fever’s hopes of claiming the minor premiership are slipping away after a disastrous 72-68 loss to Queensland Firebirds at RAC Arena on Saturday evening.

Fever had been lacking loads of midcourt class due to the absence of Jess Anstiss (foot) and Verity Simmons (COVID-19), however most of the time, they had been their very own worst enemies.

Sloppy passes and poor ball dealing with in assault price them from the opening whistle, and whereas they dominated the match early, they might by no means put the Firebirds away.

Fever coach Dan Ryan mentioned his staff “were outworked by a team that clearly wanted it more”.

“We had to keep rolling the dice looking for answers and we weren’t able to win our own individual battles against a team that was playing for their season,” Ryan mentioned.

Camera Icon West Coast Fever captain Courtney Bruce appears for a move. Credit: James Worsfold / Getty Images

“The Firebirds were too good today, credit to them they played like a connected team that was playing for everything and we couldn’t compete for long enough with them, unfortunately.”

Ryan was not involved with the potential to overlook out on prime spot.

“Ladder positions right now for us become a little bit irrelevant,” Ryan mentioned.

“I’m concerned about the quality of performance we put across four quarters and if that means if we finish second or first, I don’t really care.

“I want to make sure we’re executing how we need to play at this level to win those tough games.”

Superstar shooter Jhaniele Fowler didn’t let one alternative slip with 60 targets from as many pictures, however she was starved of her ordinary possibilities.

Camera Icon Zoe Cransberg began in centre for the primary time. Credit: James Worsfold / Getty Images

Fever coughed up a whopping 20 general-play turnovers, 13 unforced, with seven gamers conceding two or extra in an evening they’ll wish to overlook.

The house staff’s defence was doing their greatest to create turnovers, with Sunday Aryang flying at all the things regardless of getting out of isolation simply hours earlier.

But the longer the sport went the extra Fever bought sucked into the bodily recreation type of the Firebirds and the undisciplined penalties stacked up. The Firebirds had been the extra composed aspect within the last time period, as Fever let their feelings spill over to drop the important contest in entrance of a bumper house crowd.

Camera Icon Queensland Firebirds shooter Donnell Wallam battles with West Coast Fever’s Sunday Aryang for the ball. Credit: James Worsfold / Getty Images

Fever will now be hoping the bottom-placed Sunshine Coast Lightning defeat ladder-leaders Melbourne Vixens on Sunday to maintain them within the hunt to complete on prime and with a house semifinal.