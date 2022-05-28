Australia

Shock loss dents Fever’s minor premiership dream

West Coast Fever’s hopes of claiming the minor premiership are slipping away after a disastrous 72-68 loss to Queensland Firebirds at RAC Arena on Saturday evening.

Fever had been lacking loads of midcourt class due to the absence of Jess Anstiss (foot) and Verity Simmons (COVID-19), however most of the time, they had been their very own worst enemies.



