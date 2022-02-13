Shock poll a wake-up call for Dom

A ‘disappointing’ ballot that might see the Liberals lose a stronghold held for 34 years needs to be a wake-up name for Dominic Perrottet, an opponent says.

The doubtless new Labor MP for the NSW state seat of Bega says his by-election triumph needs to be a wake-up name for the federal government.

Michael Holland, 64, claimed victory on Saturday evening in what – if confirmed by the Electoral Commission – could be a historic upset within the south coast citizens, which has been managed by the Liberal Party since 1988.

“Voters are giving (the government) a message saying, ‘you haven’t done what we expected and we expect more’,” Dr Holland advised NCA NewsWire.

Premier Dominic Perrottet appeared to have interpreted the end in an analogous approach.

“There is certainly messages for us to look at in terms of what we are doing on the ground,” he advised reporters on Sunday.

“In addition to that, I think ultimately when you are in a pandemic you are going to make decisions from time to time that will be unpopular. Our job as a government is to take our state through and we are doing that.

“Every seat is different. But obviously Bega was particularly disappointing yesterday.”

Dr Holland, an obstetrician and gynaecologist who has no background in politics, mentioned his excessive native profile as a health care provider helped him within the polls.

But he additionally mentioned the federal government’s dealing with of the Black Summer bushfires, which devastated the world two years in the past, doubtless weighed closely on many individuals’s minds as they voted.

“We still have people suffering from no action from the government on the bushfire recovery,” he mentioned.

“There are still people living without homes here on the far south coast. There are villages that have been destroyed and their rebuilding will take 10 years … very little has been done.”

Dr Holland mentioned he had been practising drugs for 41 years and that higher entry to well being companies within the bush could be one in all his largest priorities as an MP.

“Health to me is both local and statewide, and I’m hoping that being a medical practitioner, I’ll be able to get involved in the review of rural health services generally,” he mentioned.

Housing entry and training had been two different areas Dr Holland mentioned he hoped to interact in.

Asked if he has any skeletons within the closet, Dr Holland replied: “I am a medical professional … I have a normal life, I’ve had very high professional standards and responsibility.”

“I think, if people have trusted me with their lives and their families’ lives for the past 41 years, they’re not going to find any skeletons in the closet.”

He has been married for 36 years and is the daddy of 5 daughters.

Outgoing native MP Andrew Constance‘s campaigning on behalf of Liberal candidate Fiona Kotvojs wasn’t sufficient to maintain the seat for the federal government.

The election consequence gained’t be formally declared for weeks due to the massive numbers of postal votes but to be counted.

But the newest tally from the Electoral Commission confirmed Dr Holland with 57.1 per cent of two-candidate most well-liked votes, in comparison with Ms Kotvojs’ 42.9 per cent.