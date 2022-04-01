“Shocked At The Way Imran Khan…”: Rival Leader Who May Be Next Pak PM

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned he was shocked on the manner Imran Khan endangered Pakistan’s international pursuits (File)

Islamabad:

Shehbaz Sharif, who’s prone to substitute Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday, lambasted him for endangering the worldwide curiosity of Pakistan.

Leader of the Opposition within the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday in a tweet mentioned that he was “shocked at the way Imran Khan has endangered the global interests of the country.”

Shocked on the manner Imran Khan has endangered the worldwide pursuits of the nation. His recurring reward for Modi’s international coverage is an insult to the sacrifices of valient Kashmiris braving Hindutva. Among different issues, the injury completed to our international coverage is incalculable. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 1, 2022

He additionally mentioned that “Among other things, the damage done to our foreign policy is incalculable.”

In an tackle to the nation on Thursday, Imran Khan made allegations relating to Washington’s function in an alleged “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from energy.

Mr Khan had additionally bashed US for “not reciprocating” Pakistan’s contribution to “war against terror” in Afghanistan.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday mentioned Imran Khan “has now lost majority” within the National Assembly and Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif will quickly change into the Prime Minister of the nation.

The PPP chairman mentioned Shehbaz Sharif has challenged the Pakistan Prime Minister to resign from workplace. “He (Imran Khan) has no option left. He can either resign or get dismissed via no-confidence,” Bilawal Bhutto.

Earlier on Tuesday, the ruling PTI received one other shock as MQM-P, an ally of the federal government, determined to facet with the opposition and assist them within the no-confidence movement towards Imran Khan.

The MQM-P has seven seats within the National Assembly and after its determination to half methods with the federal government, the opposition has assist of 177 MNAs, 5 greater than the 172 required to achieve a majority.

The relationship between US and Pakistan has been on the sting for the reason that US withdrew from Afghanistan final summer season.

The rising alignment between China and Pakistan additionally casts a shadow over US coverage in the direction of Pakistan.

Mr Khan had additionally mentioned that many Pakistanis misplaced their lives within the struggle towards terror, however the US by no means thanked them. “In fact, the US blamed them for its failure in Afghanistan,” Mr Khan mentioned.

Meanwhile, Murtaza Ali Shah, a reporter for GEO News and The News International mocked Imran Khan’s tackle to the nation.

He mentioned that Mr Khan’s tackle was about “I, Me, Myself”, including that Mr Khan talked about himself 213 occasions throughout 45 minutes lengthy speech.

“Imran Khan talked about ‘I, Me, Myself, Imran Khan’ 213 times during 45 minutes long speech: it’s all about me,” tweeted Mr Shah.

Imran had talked about his coming into into politics within the Nineties following a profitable cricket profession.

“I entered politics because I came to the conclusion that Pakistan can never be the country that Allama Iqbal dreamt of and Quaid-e-Azam struggled for even in poor health,” he mentioned.

