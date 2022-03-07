‘Shocking behaviour’: Russian gymnast wears Z to back Ukraine invasion

A Russian gymnast has been slammed after displaying an emblem of assist for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ivan Kuliak had a Z on his high as he picked up a bronze medal on the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Doha subsequent to Ukrainian Kovtun Illia, who received gold.

The image, which has been seen on Russian tanks, has turn into a sign of backing for the invasion.

“The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar,” FIG said in a statement.

FIG has already adopted measures towards Russia and Belarus following the invasion. From 7 March, athletes from each nations won’t be allowed to participate in FIG-organised occasions.

Last Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) beneficial banning Russians and Belarusians from sports activities competitions, breaking with a protracted custom of non-intervention in political or geopolitical debates.