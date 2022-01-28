Shocking road stunt captured on camera

A dust bike rider has been caught on digital camera performing harmful stunts on a busy freeway to the shock of passing motorists.

The man was noticed performing one-handed wheelies whereas standing on his bike and weaving by site visitors in Ipswich, southwest of Brisbane.

Australian Road Safety Association founder Russell White mentioned he couldn’t consider what he was seeing within the footage, which was shared by 9 News on Thursday evening.

“We deal with people who would do anything to reverse tragedy on the road,” he mentioned.

“When you see people deliberately pushing those boundaries, it’s disheartening and disrespectful.

“It’s dangerous and you should be charged.”

Motorist David McGlashan, who filmed the incident, instructed 9 News he had seen the rider weaving by vehicles and that his behaviour was “crazy”.

The rider might face attainable felony expenses over the stunt if he’s discovered.

Queensland Police have requested anybody who is aware of who the motive force is, or who witnessed the incident, to contact Policelink or the Hoon hotline.