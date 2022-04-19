‘Shocking’: Single mum’s rental horror

A younger single mum is desperately looking for a brand new dwelling after she was rejected from greater than 280 leases in Brisbane.

Tomeeka Tomlinson, 19, was left and not using a dwelling and transport final yr within the wake of her companion’s tragic loss of life in a motorbike accident.

She was 4 months pregnant together with his youngster on the time.

Ms Tomlinson instructed the Courier Mail she was pressured to maneuver in together with her household – which didn’t have room for her – whereas she utilized for leases round Redbank Plains, Redbank, Goodna, Springfield, Brassall, Yamanto, Riverview and Augustie Heights.

“I started looking for rentals and was continuously knocked back,” she mentioned.

“The state of our rental crisis right now is shocking.”

A rental disaster in Brisbane has pressured a 19-year-old mum again into her household dwelling following the loss of life of her companion in a tragic accident.

Ms Tomlinson and her now six-month-old son are but to be authorised for a home or a room to hire greater than eight months after her search started.

“I hate to say it, but with the amount of house inspections I’ve had to drag myself and my son to, it seems the rental market at the moment is leaving struggling families with children in need of housing on the streets,” she mentioned.

She is certainly one of a rising variety of determined home hunters who’re “really worried” in regards to the over saturated renters’ market.

Rent is on the rise in Australia, rising on the quickest tempo in 13 years in each massive cities and the nation, new knowledge from Domain revealed on Thursday.

Brisbane, Perth, Darwin and Canberra have seen a double-digit enhance in weekly home rents through the previous yr.

Real property brokers have confirmed some open rental properties have attracted greater than 50 folks at a time in some Brisbane areas.

Domain chief of economics and analysis Dr Nicola Powell mentioned pressured emptiness charges have resulted in fewer decisions for renters as costs enhance throughout the nation.

“Renters are finding themselves in a heated market with shrinking supply,” she mentioned.

Brisbane‘s median house rent surged to $500 a week, as Queensland saw a 14.9 per cent increase in just 12 months.

Purple Cow Real Estate Springfield Lakes director Andy Nutton said the rental crisis was a result of high migration to the state during the pandemic, a booming property market and increased building delays for new homes.

“These combined pressures on supply and demand impact rental prices,” he said.

“Sadly, the natural disasters we’ve skilled throughout the state have additionally brought about challenges for the rental market.”

Floods swept by means of Queensland in February, inflicting havoc throughout the state and damaging 1000's of properties.

Mr Nutton urged renters to request rental references from earlier property managers to assist their functions.

“It would be great if we could see strong incentives for investors to enter the housing market to create more rental properties or even more support for building ‘multi-generational’ style homes,” he mentioned.