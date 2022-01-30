Shooting at Durban’s Gateway mall as armed robbers hit jewellery store | News24
Armed robbers reportedly hit a jewelry retailer on the Gateway Theatre of Shopping mall in Durban.
Several gunmen are believed to be on the run after a jewelry retailer heist on the Gateway Theatre of Shopping mall in Durban on Sunday morning.
It is known that the robbers entered the mall and hit the shop, firing photographs as they made their escape.
Emer-G-med, who’re at the moment on the scene, stated the robbers fled in a silver Mercedes.
It’s understood that the suspects have fled in direction of the Makro, south of Durban.
No accidents had been reported.
Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele was unable to right away present particulars, saying the incident “just happened now”.
This is a creating story.
