Shooting in Cape Town CBD leaves man, 35, dead | News24

A person was shot and killed inside a white bakkie within the Cape Town metropolis centre on Monday afternoon.

The sufferer, 35, was attacked by gunmen who opened fireplace on him and fled the scene.

Police are probing the circumstances that led to the deadly taking pictures.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated the deceased sustained a single gunshot wound.

“Circumstances surrounding the shooting incident that took place around 15:30 in Heerengracht Street, where a 35-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“Cape Town Central police have been known as to the crime scene, the place they discovered the sufferer in his car with a gunshot wound. The sufferer was declared lifeless on the scene by medical personnel,” said Twigg.

No arrests have been made, and police are investigating a murder case.

Twigg has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

