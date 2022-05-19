Shooting on Tennessee campus after graduation ceremony leaves one dead

At least one particular person died and one other was injured after a capturing at Riverdale High School Graduation at Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) in Murfreesboro late on Wednesday.

The capturing passed off on campus, on the Murphy Center of MTSU, at about 8:51 p.m., as attendants and college students had been reportedly leaving the commencement ceremony, as reported by WKRN. Police arrived on the scene to seek out two victims close to the campus’ tennis courts – one who was pronounced lifeless on the scene and one other who was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds in “critical but stable conditions.”

The commencement of the category of 450 college students at had began at 7 p.m., in response to NewsChannel 5.

The suspect or suspects who dedicated the capturing stay at massive, Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh advised NewsChannel 5.

As a precautionary measure, the varsity goes to be closed on Thursday, Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans stated, as quoted by NewsChannel 5.

“We are doing this as a precaution only,” he stated.

MTSU ALERT: Shooting reported at Murphy Center. Leave the realm if doable or shelter in place. Report suspicious exercise to MTSU Police: 615-898-2424 — Middle Tennessee State University (@MTSU) May 19, 2022

Authorities didn’t disclose the title of the victims and didn’t touch upon the suspects, however an investigation is ongoing.

“Tonight’s shooting at MTSU is a tragedy,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin stated, as quoted by NewsChannel 5.

“We mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the victim injured. Police found two people suffering from gunshots near the tennis courts. The shooting occurred as individuals were leaving the graduation,” Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Dan Goodwin stated. “We are asking for the public’s patience. We are at ground zero on this investigation.”

This is a breaking information story and will probably be later up to date.