Shooting reported at Canberra Airport
Canberra Airport has been evacuated after gunshots had been reportedly heard within the check-in concourse.
Early stories point out there was a single shooter who has been arrested, and no accidents have been reported.
A video from the airport reveals police detaining a person as travellers look on from different sections of the terminal.
Travellers reported on social media the airport was positioned into lockdown and there’s a heavy police presence.
Lorraine Haase, a Canberra native, mentioned she boarded a “really full” Virgin flight to Melbourne for a vacation round 1.15pm.
“[We were] sitting down, about to take off when the captain came out and announced that there had been an incident at the airport involving a shooter,” she instructed The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
“[He said] the airport had been evacuated and it would be some time before we were likely to depart.”
She mentioned his precise phrases had been that there had been a “major security incident”. As of 2pm, the flight remained grounded however the passengers had been calm, there was “absolutely zero panic” and the crew had been offering updates, Haase mentioned.