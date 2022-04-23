Shop Local Saturday

Every Saturday, have a good time small companies with CBS2!

These retailers have labored nonstop whereas spreading pleasure to the group.

Cedar Grove, N.J.

Morgan’s Farm

903 Pompton Avenue

Cedar Grove, NJ

973-239-5414

www.morgansfarm.org

Morgan’s Farm is promoting 10,000 native vegetation to lift cash to protect the historic property.

The native plant sale is designed to draw pollinators to extra backyards.

Volunteers say Morgan’s Farm is “a hidden gem” in Essex County.

Everything bought on Morgan’s Farm goes to help the Cedar Grove Historical Society.

Amy Rehbein from the Cedar Grove Historical Society says native vegetation are vital to bringing bees and pollinators again to the world.

New Milford, N.J.

New Bridge Farm & Garden

563 River Road

New Milford, NJ

201-261-1574

Mark Hartmann says enterprise boomed to an 80-year excessive in the course of the pandemic as many turned to gardening for the primary time.

Fresh & Fancy Farms

575 River Road

New Milford, NJ

201-483-9494

www.freshandfancyfarms.com

Megan Nobile says all the things right here is seasonal and recent, from farm to desk. They host occasions for teenagers, cooking courses and different actions to convey individuals collectively and assist get again to regular.

Fresh & Fancy Farms is at all times arising with new concepts.

Goshen, N.Y.

Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame

240 Main Street

Goshen, NY

harnessmuseum.com

Staten Island, N.Y.

South Shore Food Pantry

7558 Amboy Road

Staten Island, NY 10307

(718) 227-2485

Click here for their website

The South Shore Food Pantry says, whilst we’re working our manner out of the pandemic, the necessity for meals may be very actual.

The Bagel Bin

This Staten Island bagel store has solely been closed as soon as in latest reminiscence.

Staten Island Food and Art Market

20 Cebra Avenue

Staten Island, NY

https://www.sifoodandartmkt.com

Organizers of the Staten Island Food and Art Market mentioned they wish to assist educate individuals who could also be occupied with beginning a enterprise.

Art Flow Design Studio

During the pandemic, Maria Longo began an artwork enterprise that raises consciousness for psychological well being, human rights and conservation.

Tori Belle Cosmetics

Barbara Longobardi misplaced her job in the course of the pandemic, so she modified careers.

Spark Posh Jewelry

Debbie Bosco says her jewellery enterprise is a piece of affection.

Sparta, N.J.

The Bagel Station

354 Lafayette Road

Sparta, NJ 07871

(973) 383-3666

SkillsUSA

Sussex County Technical School

105 No. Church Road

Sparta, NJ 07871

www.nj-skillsusa.org

Staten Island, N.Y.

Castellano’s House of Music

1013 Richmond Avenue

Staten, Island

(718) 982-8548

www.castellanoshouseofmusic.com

Keyport, N.J.

Restaurant information: Visit Keyport, New Jersey

Between native eating places, retailers and different points of interest, Keyport is proud to have one thing for everybody.

Lenora’s Cafe

18 West Front Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

732-217-1483

lenorascafenj.com

People will cease you on the road to say how a lot they love Lenora’s cooking.

The Metal Music Stop

35 West Front Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

732-888-8334

themetalmusicstop.com

This enterprise opened in the course of the pandemic and makes a speciality of heavy steel, traditional rock, punk and horror.

Keyport Funhouse

81 Broad Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

732-847-9794

keyportfunhouse.com

Keyport Funhouse presents open crafts in the course of the week with native crafters and others locally who do not have a brick and mortar setup.

3BR Distillery

7 Main Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

862-259-5991

3brdistillery.com

This institution is run by twin brothers who, through the use of their grandfather’s recipe, found out a approach to make scrumptious vodka out of peas.

Dolores Rilho / Salt Cave

8 Main Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

doloresrilho.com

There are all types of issues to do in Keyport!

Keyport Fire Museum & Education Center

86 Broad Street

Keyport, NJ 07735

732-739-5362

If you are into the historical past of fireplace departments, that is the place for you. The museum opens for the 2022 season on March 19!

Ramsey, N.J.

Ramsey Outdoor

835 NJ-17

Ramsey, NJ 07446

201-327-8141

ramseyoutdoor.com

This family-owned enterprise has been serving out of doors fans for 68 years.

Shannon Rose Irish Pub

1200 NJ-17

Ramsey, NJ 07446

201-962-7602

theshannonrose.com

The pandemic took a toll on the restaurant business, however the future seems to be vibrant on the Shannon Rose Irish Pub.

Finch & Co

105 East Main Street

Ramsey, NJ 07446

201-220-1050

Blended Bowls

100 East Main Street

Ramsey, NJ 07446

201-934-3220

Rutherford, N.J.

Macbooks4Less

22 Union Ave Suite 4

201-779-3280

macbooks4less.com

Macbooks4Less sells used and refurbished Apple computer systems.

Lorein

92 Park Avenue

201-298-3503

Lorienvintage.com

Lorien takes a curated method to classic and sustainable trend, giving some older clothes new life.

Mason’s Cellar

32 Ames Ave

201-935-1212

masonscellar.com

In addition to the on a regular basis enterprise, Mason’s Cellar has an occasion house for personal gatherings and fundraisers.

The Rutherford Irish American Association

rutherfordirish.com

Rutherford hosts its fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 6.

New Jersey Home & Garden Show

It’s all about house enhancements on the New Jersey Home & Garden Show in Edison!

Ed Iarrapino

First Choice Heating & Air-conditioning

Metuchen, NJ

fccomfort.com

Ed Iarrapino began his firm 12 years in the past, however he is been within the business for 3 many years.

Anthony Barbagallo

Pro-Fit Outdoor Living

Staten Island, NY

profitoutdoorliving.com

Pro-Fit Outdoor Living is debuting new expertise that lets prospects design their very own kitchen on-line!

Rick Taddio

RTI Builders

Holmdel, NJ

rtibuilders.com



Rene Nadeau

Murphy Beds by Brother Rene

Spring Lake, NJ

murphybedbybrorene.com

Murphy Beds by Brother Rene is introducing a first-of-its-kind design that includes a murphy mattress, work station, laptop monitor and bike storage.

Jennifer Wylie

Floor Coverings International

Clifton, NJ

metronewjersey.floorcoveringsinternational.com

Nutley, N.J.

Underground Skate Shop

66 Franklin Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-320-2070

undergroundskateshop.com

CBS2 rolled into Underground Skate Shop on National Skate Shop Day to discover the rising reputation of the game that was once generally known as sidewalk browsing.

Studio Bliss Clothing & Gift Bar/

Art on the Ave Paint your individual Pottery Studio

165 Franklin Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

shopstudiobliss.com

artontheavenutley.com

Nicole Randazzo and her mother personal these inventive, related retailers.

Pretty Handy Makerspace and Gift Shop

165 Franklin Avenue Suite 202

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-798-2300

prettyhandy.org

Instead of competing for patrons, this distinctive store collaborates with different native companies.

Kingsland Manor

3 Kingsland Street

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-661-3410

kingslandmanornutley.org

Kingsland Manor provides to Nutley, New Jersey’s wealthy historical past.

Walt’s Beef Jerky

78 Franklin Avenue

Nutley, NJ 07110

973-661-0874

www.waltsjerky.com

Fort Lee, N.J.

Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio

406 Main Street

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-482-4475

dancingpetalsflowers.com

Everything at Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio has a private contact.

Center Pharmacy

251 Main Street

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-947-5550

centerpharmacynj.com

Loyal prospects are simply what the physician ordered at Center Pharmacy.

Saigon Kitchen

2024 Center Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-592-8890

saigonkitchenfl.com

Saigon Kitchen advantages from the help of Fort Lee’s vibrant Asian group.

Marty’s Burgers

2021 Center Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-366-3079

martysfortlee.com

Burgers and Vietnamese meals could not appear to go collectively at first, however there is a cause why these two eating places are so shut.

Pet Story

1625 Lemoine Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

201-969-1500

petstoryonline.com

Pet Story sells all-natural, selfmade jerky for pets.

Patchogue, N.Y.

Mademoiselle Patisserie

61 N Ocean Ave

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-627-8560

MademoiselleOfPatchogue.com

Mademoiselle Patisserie lately opened a satellite tv for pc boutique on the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library.

Cryology Patchogue

73 N Ocean Ave

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-627-8617

cryologyny.com

More and extra persons are discovering the advantages of actually chilly temperatures. Cryology Patchogue was the primary cryotherapy heart on Long Island.

Thred

7 Village Green Way

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-730-5755

thredny.com

Thred is a recent girls’s clothes boutique.

Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe

33 E Main St

Patchogue, NY 11772

631-730-8383

shoppaperdoll.com

This retro novelty and present store has been creating enjoyable experiences and bringing unique merchandise to Patchogue for 5 years.

Super Pet Expo, Edison, New Jersey

New Jersey Convention Center

97 Sunfield Ave.

Edison, NJ 08837

For tickets or extra info, click here

The pet expo runs from Jan. 21-23.

Beth Hocke, Outcast Rescue

Catasauqua, PA

outcastrescue.org

Outcast Rescue focuses on pit bulls and Rottweilers, which Hocke says are misunderstood breeds.

Arks-N-Barks

541 Hwy 22 East

Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889

888-844-7707

arksnbarks.com

Elicia & Wayne Kessler’s enterprise relies in New Jersey, however they ship items all around the world.

NJ Pet Supply

1288 Hwy 33, Unit 2

Farmingdale, NJ 07727

844-275-9800

njpetsupply.com

NJ Pet Supply sells collagen for canine! Frank Frattini says it is extra digestible than rawhide.

Bing’s Barkin’ Bakery

0 Ionia Ave

Staten Island, NY 10312

718-702-7038

bingsbarkinbakery.com

Business is booming at Aimee & Paul Colletti’s all-natural canine bakery.

K9 Doodie Patrol

Multiple Locations

609-817-5937

k9doodiepatrol.com



East Hanover, New Jersey

Sew Jersey

36 NJ-10

East Hanover, NJ 07936

sewjersey.com

973-585-7282

Believe it or not, stitching machines are gaining popularity amongst millennials.

Westwood, New Jersey

Goldberg’s Bagels

90 Westwood Avenue

facebook.com/goldbergswestwood69

201-666-9896

Howie Goldberg talks with John Elliott concerning the significance of supporting household owned and operated companies.

Music Merchant

157 Westwood Avenue

musicmerchant.com

201-666-7777

John Schlapak of the Music Merchant talks with John Elliott concerning the worth of buying in individual versus on-line.

Stack Creamery

287 Westwood Avenue

stackcreamery.com

201-722-4780

CBS2’s John Elliott checks out Stack Creamery, which opened simply after the beginning of the pandemic.

Ginger N’Cream

350 Center Avenue

gingerncream.com

201-664-2440

CBS2’s John Elliott speaks with Sue Bahng, the proprietor of Ginger N’Cream, which may be described as a division retailer that occupies 4 homes in Westwood, N.J.

Market House

172 Center Avenue

markethouseshoplocal.com

201-364-7671

CBS2’s John Elliott talks with Chelsea Bogart of Market House, which sells distinctive treasures in Westwood, N.J.

Here are another companies in Westwood:

westwoodmoviehouse.com

hollywoodheroes.com

enjoytruefood.com/westwood-market

huntandorchard.com

Brooklyn

Konditori

114 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

773-797-2118

This Swedish espresso bar has a full menu and is a well-liked spot within the neighborhood.

Exit9 Gift Emporium

127 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-422-7720

This present store works with distributors within the Tri-State Area to unfold the “Shop Local” message.

Something Else on Smith

144 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-643-3204

This boutique makes a speciality of gadgets you most likely will not discover at large malls.

DNA Footwear

141 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-797-9701

This family-owned firm sells sneakers designed in Brooklyn at reasonably priced costs.

Paisanos Butcher Shop

162 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-855-2641

This family-owned Italian butcher store opened in 1960.

Free People, clothes boutique

113 Smith Street

Brooklyn, NY 11201

718-250-0050

Bloomfield, New Jersey

On Dec. 11, Bloomfield hosted the Bloomfield Center Holiday Hunt. If individuals visited 5 or extra native shops or made a $20 buy, they might be entered to win some vacation prizes. Santa and an ice sculptor confirmed up too! For extra info, click here.

J.T. Murdoch Shoes

623 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-748-6484

jtmurdoch.com

The oldest retailer in Bloomfield was based in 1888 and it is nonetheless household owned and operated.

Civilized Nation

549 Bloomfield Ave #3301

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-566-6600

civilizednationshop.com

Bloomfield’s latest shoe retailer has an incredible number of Nike and Air Jordan sneakers (sportswear too).

Jalapeno Cycling

57 Washington St.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-743-3507

jalapenocycling.com

Bike provides stay low, however this full service bike store has nice present choices.

Anthony’s Cheesecake

71 Washington St.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-415-8885

anthonyscheesecake.com

Anthony’s Cheesecake options wonderful cheesecake (after all) and a full menu, too. The enterprise flooded throughout Ida, however the group rallied to maintain it open.

Bury the Hatchet

672 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-866-5337

burythehatchet.com

Nothing says, “Happy holidays!” like an evening of ax throwing with household and mates.

Six Points Pub

574 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-337-5401

sixpointspub.com

Six Points Pub opened in the course of the pandemic.

Save & Rave Consignment Shop

615 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

862-500-1377

saveravenj.com

Owner Alonya Holley sells gently beloved luxurious items and her personal line of unique clothes.

Pharm-D Rx

312 Glenwood Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-743-3300

pharmd-rx.com

This impartial pharmacy competes with large field shops by providing supply providers and a juice bar.

Vega Palace Jewelry

572 Bloomfield Ave.

Bloomfield, NJ 07003

973-429-0525

facebook.com/vegapalacejewelry

Forest Hills

Aigner Chocolates

103-02 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

aignerchocolates.com

Mark Libertini, a educated pastry chef, described the challenges of working a chocolate store and proudly owning a small enterprise.

Rachel Kellner discusses how she and her husband got here to personal Aigner Chocolates.

Wagging Tails

105-22 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

waggingtailsny.com

James, the proprietor of Wagging Tails, says “the purpose of having a mom and pop shop is to support the community.”

Nick’s Bistro

104-20 Metropolitan Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

nicksbistro.com

At Nick’s Bistro, “We’re all partners in this. Every one of our employees is an intricate part of making this the success that it is.” Alfred, the proprietor of Nick’s Bistro, says group help “was the only reason that we survived throughout the pandemic.”

JLTC

96-09B 72nd Ave

Forest Hills, NY 11375

jltc.co

JLTC is one other approach to deal with your self. It’s extra of a clinic than a spa, says the proprietor.

Brilianna Photography

105-21 Metropolitan Ave

Queens, NY 11375

briliannaphotography.com

Cinemart Movie Theater

106-03 Metropolitan Ave

Queens, NY 11375

cinemartcinemas.com

Royal Collectibles

9601 Metropolitan Ave #1

Flushing, NY 11375

royalcomicsnyc.com

Eddies Sweet Shop

105-29 Metropolitan Ave #1

Queens, NY 11375

Madison, New Jersey

Madison Pet Shop

26 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

madisonpetnj.com

Madison Pet Shop has been a staple on Main Street for the reason that ’50s.

Prima (menswear)

44 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

primamadison.com

Prima is busier than ever now that weddings and particular occasions postponed due to the pandemic are resuming.

Tons of Toys

64 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

tonsoftoys.com

Despite provide chain issues, there is not any toy scarcity at Tons of Toys.

Once and Again (consignment)

52 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

shoponcenagain.com

Consignment buying is nice for the surroundings as a result of it encourages the group to recycle, renew and reuse gadgets.

Delikositas Madison (restaurant)

42 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

delikositas.com

Arepas and empanadas are a number of the hottest Colombian specialties at Delikositas Madison.

54 Main Street (restaurant)

54 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

54mainst.net

Celtic Golf

19 Central Avenue

Madison, New Jersey

celticgolfnj.com

The Snooki Shop

52 Main Street

Madison, New Jersey

thesnookishop.com