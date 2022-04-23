Shop Local Saturday
Every Saturday, have a good time small companies with CBS2!
These retailers have labored nonstop whereas spreading pleasure to the group.
Cedar Grove, N.J.
Morgan’s Farm
903 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ
973-239-5414
www.morgansfarm.org
Morgan’s Farm is promoting 10,000 native vegetation to lift cash to protect the historic property.
The native plant sale is designed to draw pollinators to extra backyards.
Volunteers say Morgan’s Farm is “a hidden gem” in Essex County.
Everything bought on Morgan’s Farm goes to help the Cedar Grove Historical Society.
Amy Rehbein from the Cedar Grove Historical Society says native vegetation are vital to bringing bees and pollinators again to the world.
New Milford, N.J.
New Bridge Farm & Garden
563 River Road
New Milford, NJ
201-261-1574
Mark Hartmann says enterprise boomed to an 80-year excessive in the course of the pandemic as many turned to gardening for the primary time.
Fresh & Fancy Farms
575 River Road
New Milford, NJ
201-483-9494
www.freshandfancyfarms.com
Megan Nobile says all the things right here is seasonal and recent, from farm to desk. They host occasions for teenagers, cooking courses and different actions to convey individuals collectively and assist get again to regular.
Fresh & Fancy Farms is at all times arising with new concepts.
Goshen, N.Y.
Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame
240 Main Street
Goshen, NY
harnessmuseum.com
Staten Island, N.Y.
South Shore Food Pantry
7558 Amboy Road
Staten Island, NY 10307
(718) 227-2485
Click here for their website
The South Shore Food Pantry says, whilst we’re working our manner out of the pandemic, the necessity for meals may be very actual.
The Bagel Bin
This Staten Island bagel store has solely been closed as soon as in latest reminiscence.
Staten Island Food and Art Market
20 Cebra Avenue
Staten Island, NY
https://www.sifoodandartmkt.com
Organizers of the Staten Island Food and Art Market mentioned they wish to assist educate individuals who could also be occupied with beginning a enterprise.
Art Flow Design Studio
During the pandemic, Maria Longo began an artwork enterprise that raises consciousness for psychological well being, human rights and conservation.
Tori Belle Cosmetics
Barbara Longobardi misplaced her job in the course of the pandemic, so she modified careers.
Spark Posh Jewelry
Debbie Bosco says her jewellery enterprise is a piece of affection.
Sparta, N.J.
The Bagel Station
354 Lafayette Road
Sparta, NJ 07871
(973) 383-3666
SkillsUSA
Sussex County Technical School
105 No. Church Road
Sparta, NJ 07871
www.nj-skillsusa.org
Staten Island, N.Y.
Castellano’s House of Music
1013 Richmond Avenue
Staten, Island
(718) 982-8548
www.castellanoshouseofmusic.com
Keyport, N.J.
Restaurant information: Visit Keyport, New Jersey
Between native eating places, retailers and different points of interest, Keyport is proud to have one thing for everybody.
Lenora’s Cafe
18 West Front Street
Keyport, NJ 07735
732-217-1483
lenorascafenj.com
People will cease you on the road to say how a lot they love Lenora’s cooking.
The Metal Music Stop
35 West Front Street
Keyport, NJ 07735
732-888-8334
themetalmusicstop.com
This enterprise opened in the course of the pandemic and makes a speciality of heavy steel, traditional rock, punk and horror.
Keyport Funhouse
81 Broad Street
Keyport, NJ 07735
732-847-9794
keyportfunhouse.com
Keyport Funhouse presents open crafts in the course of the week with native crafters and others locally who do not have a brick and mortar setup.
3BR Distillery
7 Main Street
Keyport, NJ 07735
862-259-5991
3brdistillery.com
This institution is run by twin brothers who, through the use of their grandfather’s recipe, found out a approach to make scrumptious vodka out of peas.
Dolores Rilho / Salt Cave
8 Main Street
Keyport, NJ 07735
doloresrilho.com
There are all types of issues to do in Keyport!
Keyport Fire Museum & Education Center
86 Broad Street
Keyport, NJ 07735
732-739-5362
If you are into the historical past of fireplace departments, that is the place for you. The museum opens for the 2022 season on March 19!
Ramsey, N.J.
Ramsey Outdoor
835 NJ-17
Ramsey, NJ 07446
201-327-8141
ramseyoutdoor.com
This family-owned enterprise has been serving out of doors fans for 68 years.
Shannon Rose Irish Pub
1200 NJ-17
Ramsey, NJ 07446
201-962-7602
theshannonrose.com
The pandemic took a toll on the restaurant business, however the future seems to be vibrant on the Shannon Rose Irish Pub.
Finch & Co
105 East Main Street
Ramsey, NJ 07446
201-220-1050
Blended Bowls
100 East Main Street
Ramsey, NJ 07446
201-934-3220
Rutherford, N.J.
Macbooks4Less
22 Union Ave Suite 4
201-779-3280
macbooks4less.com
Macbooks4Less sells used and refurbished Apple computer systems.
Lorein
92 Park Avenue
201-298-3503
Lorienvintage.com
Lorien takes a curated method to classic and sustainable trend, giving some older clothes new life.
Mason’s Cellar
32 Ames Ave
201-935-1212
masonscellar.com
In addition to the on a regular basis enterprise, Mason’s Cellar has an occasion house for personal gatherings and fundraisers.
The Rutherford Irish American Association
rutherfordirish.com
Rutherford hosts its fifth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 6.
New Jersey Home & Garden Show
It’s all about house enhancements on the New Jersey Home & Garden Show in Edison!
Ed Iarrapino
First Choice Heating & Air-conditioning
Metuchen, NJ
fccomfort.com
Ed Iarrapino began his firm 12 years in the past, however he is been within the business for 3 many years.
Anthony Barbagallo
Pro-Fit Outdoor Living
Staten Island, NY
profitoutdoorliving.com
Pro-Fit Outdoor Living is debuting new expertise that lets prospects design their very own kitchen on-line!
Rick Taddio
RTI Builders
Holmdel, NJ
rtibuilders.com
Rene Nadeau
Murphy Beds by Brother Rene
Spring Lake, NJ
murphybedbybrorene.com
Murphy Beds by Brother Rene is introducing a first-of-its-kind design that includes a murphy mattress, work station, laptop monitor and bike storage.
Jennifer Wylie
Floor Coverings International
Clifton, NJ
metronewjersey.floorcoveringsinternational.com
Nutley, N.J.
Underground Skate Shop
66 Franklin Avenue
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-320-2070
undergroundskateshop.com
CBS2 rolled into Underground Skate Shop on National Skate Shop Day to discover the rising reputation of the game that was once generally known as sidewalk browsing.
Studio Bliss Clothing & Gift Bar/
Art on the Ave Paint your individual Pottery Studio
165 Franklin Avenue
Nutley, NJ 07110
shopstudiobliss.com
artontheavenutley.com
Nicole Randazzo and her mother personal these inventive, related retailers.
Pretty Handy Makerspace and Gift Shop
165 Franklin Avenue Suite 202
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-798-2300
prettyhandy.org
Instead of competing for patrons, this distinctive store collaborates with different native companies.
Kingsland Manor
3 Kingsland Street
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-661-3410
kingslandmanornutley.org
Kingsland Manor provides to Nutley, New Jersey’s wealthy historical past.
Walt’s Beef Jerky
78 Franklin Avenue
Nutley, NJ 07110
973-661-0874
www.waltsjerky.com
Fort Lee, N.J.
Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio
406 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-482-4475
dancingpetalsflowers.com
Everything at Dancing Petals Floral Design Studio has a private contact.
Center Pharmacy
251 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-947-5550
centerpharmacynj.com
Loyal prospects are simply what the physician ordered at Center Pharmacy.
Saigon Kitchen
2024 Center Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-592-8890
saigonkitchenfl.com
Saigon Kitchen advantages from the help of Fort Lee’s vibrant Asian group.
Marty’s Burgers
2021 Center Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-366-3079
martysfortlee.com
Burgers and Vietnamese meals could not appear to go collectively at first, however there is a cause why these two eating places are so shut.
Pet Story
1625 Lemoine Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
201-969-1500
petstoryonline.com
Pet Story sells all-natural, selfmade jerky for pets.
Patchogue, N.Y.
Mademoiselle Patisserie
61 N Ocean Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-627-8560
MademoiselleOfPatchogue.com
Mademoiselle Patisserie lately opened a satellite tv for pc boutique on the Bayport-Blue Point Public Library.
Cryology Patchogue
73 N Ocean Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-627-8617
cryologyny.com
More and extra persons are discovering the advantages of actually chilly temperatures. Cryology Patchogue was the primary cryotherapy heart on Long Island.
Thred
7 Village Green Way
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-730-5755
thredny.com
Thred is a recent girls’s clothes boutique.
Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe
33 E Main St
Patchogue, NY 11772
631-730-8383
shoppaperdoll.com
This retro novelty and present store has been creating enjoyable experiences and bringing unique merchandise to Patchogue for 5 years.
Super Pet Expo, Edison, New Jersey
New Jersey Convention Center
97 Sunfield Ave.
Edison, NJ 08837
For tickets or extra info, click here
The pet expo runs from Jan. 21-23.
Beth Hocke, Outcast Rescue
Catasauqua, PA
outcastrescue.org
Outcast Rescue focuses on pit bulls and Rottweilers, which Hocke says are misunderstood breeds.
Arks-N-Barks
541 Hwy 22 East
Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889
888-844-7707
arksnbarks.com
Elicia & Wayne Kessler’s enterprise relies in New Jersey, however they ship items all around the world.
NJ Pet Supply
1288 Hwy 33, Unit 2
Farmingdale, NJ 07727
844-275-9800
njpetsupply.com
NJ Pet Supply sells collagen for canine! Frank Frattini says it is extra digestible than rawhide.
Bing’s Barkin’ Bakery
0 Ionia Ave
Staten Island, NY 10312
718-702-7038
bingsbarkinbakery.com
Business is booming at Aimee & Paul Colletti’s all-natural canine bakery.
K9 Doodie Patrol
Multiple Locations
609-817-5937
k9doodiepatrol.com
East Hanover, New Jersey
Sew Jersey
36 NJ-10
East Hanover, NJ 07936
sewjersey.com
973-585-7282
Believe it or not, stitching machines are gaining popularity amongst millennials.
Westwood, New Jersey
Goldberg’s Bagels
90 Westwood Avenue
facebook.com/goldbergswestwood69
201-666-9896
Howie Goldberg talks with John Elliott concerning the significance of supporting household owned and operated companies.
Music Merchant
157 Westwood Avenue
musicmerchant.com
201-666-7777
John Schlapak of the Music Merchant talks with John Elliott concerning the worth of buying in individual versus on-line.
Stack Creamery
287 Westwood Avenue
stackcreamery.com
201-722-4780
CBS2’s John Elliott checks out Stack Creamery, which opened simply after the beginning of the pandemic.
Ginger N’Cream
350 Center Avenue
gingerncream.com
201-664-2440
CBS2’s John Elliott speaks with Sue Bahng, the proprietor of Ginger N’Cream, which may be described as a division retailer that occupies 4 homes in Westwood, N.J.
Market House
172 Center Avenue
markethouseshoplocal.com
201-364-7671
CBS2’s John Elliott talks with Chelsea Bogart of Market House, which sells distinctive treasures in Westwood, N.J.
Here are another companies in Westwood:
westwoodmoviehouse.com
hollywoodheroes.com
enjoytruefood.com/westwood-market
huntandorchard.com
Brooklyn
Konditori
114 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
773-797-2118
This Swedish espresso bar has a full menu and is a well-liked spot within the neighborhood.
Exit9 Gift Emporium
127 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-422-7720
This present store works with distributors within the Tri-State Area to unfold the “Shop Local” message.
Something Else on Smith
144 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-643-3204
This boutique makes a speciality of gadgets you most likely will not discover at large malls.
DNA Footwear
141 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-797-9701
This family-owned firm sells sneakers designed in Brooklyn at reasonably priced costs.
Paisanos Butcher Shop
162 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-855-2641
This family-owned Italian butcher store opened in 1960.
Free People, clothes boutique
113 Smith Street
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718-250-0050
Bloomfield, New Jersey
On Dec. 11, Bloomfield hosted the Bloomfield Center Holiday Hunt. If individuals visited 5 or extra native shops or made a $20 buy, they might be entered to win some vacation prizes. Santa and an ice sculptor confirmed up too! For extra info, click here.
J.T. Murdoch Shoes
623 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-748-6484
jtmurdoch.com
The oldest retailer in Bloomfield was based in 1888 and it is nonetheless household owned and operated.
Civilized Nation
549 Bloomfield Ave #3301
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-566-6600
civilizednationshop.com
Bloomfield’s latest shoe retailer has an incredible number of Nike and Air Jordan sneakers (sportswear too).
Jalapeno Cycling
57 Washington St.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-743-3507
jalapenocycling.com
Bike provides stay low, however this full service bike store has nice present choices.
Anthony’s Cheesecake
71 Washington St.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-415-8885
anthonyscheesecake.com
Anthony’s Cheesecake options wonderful cheesecake (after all) and a full menu, too. The enterprise flooded throughout Ida, however the group rallied to maintain it open.
Bury the Hatchet
672 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-866-5337
burythehatchet.com
Nothing says, “Happy holidays!” like an evening of ax throwing with household and mates.
Six Points Pub
574 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-337-5401
sixpointspub.com
Six Points Pub opened in the course of the pandemic.
Save & Rave Consignment Shop
615 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
862-500-1377
saveravenj.com
Owner Alonya Holley sells gently beloved luxurious items and her personal line of unique clothes.
Pharm-D Rx
312 Glenwood Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-743-3300
pharmd-rx.com
This impartial pharmacy competes with large field shops by providing supply providers and a juice bar.
Vega Palace Jewelry
572 Bloomfield Ave.
Bloomfield, NJ 07003
973-429-0525
facebook.com/vegapalacejewelry
Forest Hills
Aigner Chocolates
103-02 Metropolitan Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
aignerchocolates.com
Mark Libertini, a educated pastry chef, described the challenges of working a chocolate store and proudly owning a small enterprise.
Rachel Kellner discusses how she and her husband got here to personal Aigner Chocolates.
Wagging Tails
105-22 Metropolitan Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
waggingtailsny.com
James, the proprietor of Wagging Tails, says “the purpose of having a mom and pop shop is to support the community.”
Nick’s Bistro
104-20 Metropolitan Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
nicksbistro.com
At Nick’s Bistro, “We’re all partners in this. Every one of our employees is an intricate part of making this the success that it is.” Alfred, the proprietor of Nick’s Bistro, says group help “was the only reason that we survived throughout the pandemic.”
JLTC
96-09B 72nd Ave
Forest Hills, NY 11375
jltc.co
JLTC is one other approach to deal with your self. It’s extra of a clinic than a spa, says the proprietor.
Brilianna Photography
105-21 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11375
briliannaphotography.com
Cinemart Movie Theater
106-03 Metropolitan Ave
Queens, NY 11375
cinemartcinemas.com
Royal Collectibles
9601 Metropolitan Ave #1
Flushing, NY 11375
royalcomicsnyc.com
Eddies Sweet Shop
105-29 Metropolitan Ave #1
Queens, NY 11375
Madison, New Jersey
Madison Pet Shop
26 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
madisonpetnj.com
Madison Pet Shop has been a staple on Main Street for the reason that ’50s.
Prima (menswear)
44 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
primamadison.com
Prima is busier than ever now that weddings and particular occasions postponed due to the pandemic are resuming.
Tons of Toys
64 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
tonsoftoys.com
Despite provide chain issues, there is not any toy scarcity at Tons of Toys.
Once and Again (consignment)
52 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
shoponcenagain.com
Consignment buying is nice for the surroundings as a result of it encourages the group to recycle, renew and reuse gadgets.
Delikositas Madison (restaurant)
42 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
delikositas.com
Arepas and empanadas are a number of the hottest Colombian specialties at Delikositas Madison.
54 Main Street (restaurant)
54 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
54mainst.net
Celtic Golf
19 Central Avenue
Madison, New Jersey
celticgolfnj.com
The Snooki Shop
52 Main Street
Madison, New Jersey
thesnookishop.com