Shoppers raving over ‘miracle’ $14 bathroom cleaner from Bunnings

Getting rid of loo grime may be one of many hardest jobs – however buyers have discovered a funds answer and the images are spectacular.

A “miracle” cleansing product that prices simply $14 at Bunnings is the newest merchandise from the ironmongery shop to ship buyers right into a spin.

Simple Green Shower Glass Restorer has been described because the “best thing ever” by an impressed home-owner, sparking a viral thread about simple methods to wash a grubby bathe.

The useful dialog adopted a girl’s submit on a preferred Facebook cleansing web page that confirmed off the spectacular outcomes she’d achieved utilizing the pure product.

While the highest half had already been cleaned with the “miracle cleaner”, the underside was but to be scrubbed, revealing the complete results of the family merchandise.

“Do yourself a favour and get to Bunnings for a bottle of this,” the lady wrote.

“Seriously does not look like I have glass there now the whole shower screen is done.”

The product is described as a “abrasive paste” that can be utilized to rub off the onerous water build-up in your bathe glass.

It can be utilized on a number of surfaces within the rest room, together with glass, tiles, tapware, porcelain basins and bathtubs, chrome steel bathe trays and bathroom bowls.

Her submit shortly attracted over 400 feedback and earned greater than 1500 likes, with many agreeing the $13.83 Bunnings product was their “go to” rest room cleaner.

“No elbow grease required and one quick wipe made a huge difference,” one particular person mentioned.

“Bought this and thought I’d give it a shot but without much hope it would work. I am pleasantly surprised that it does indeed work. Without too much effort and maybe going over twice the boys’ gross shower screen is now see-through again,” one other agreed.

As one other buyer mentioned: “This is what I use and I love it. The best thing ever!”

Others shared their ideas for getting probably the most out of the cleaner, stating it was finest to “apply a bit of pressure”.