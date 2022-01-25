Shoppers wild for ‘fantastic’ gluten free mint slice at Coles

The grocery store has revealed there’s been an enormous spike in a gluten-free meals merchandise that tastes “just like” the true deal.

It’s secure to say there’s been a pointy improve in demand for grocery store important gadgets like bathroom paper, Panadol and meat for the reason that starting of the pandemic.

But Coles has additionally seen a whopping 75 per cent gross sales spike for one product specifically since 2020 – which has prompted the grocery store large to announce a six-figure funding at present.

The Coles Nurture Fund has awarded $400,000 to Not A Trace, a Melbourne-based household enterprise that makes merchandise freed from gluten, nuts and wheat for the grocery store.

Products that accommodate dietary necessities is a quickly rising part of the grocery store. In the final two years demand for its ‘I’m Free From’ vary of biscuits and cookies has grown by 75 per cent.

The merchandise, which embrace chocolate mint crèmes biscuits, scotch fingers and choc chip cookies, begin at $3.50 a pack are and out there in a spread of gluten-free, nut-free and wheat-free varieties.

The $400,000 grant will enable Coles to broaden its specialty dietary product vary to incorporate savoury allergen-free crackers and snacks.

Coles basic supervisor for grocery Leanne White mentioned she had seen an increase in demand for one sort of allergen-free meals specifically.

“At Coles, we’ve seen an increasing demand for gluten-free crackers, bread and biscuits in the past few years, coupled by customers adopting gluten-free products as a source of healthy food and a rise in consumption by growing awareness of food allergies and intolerance,” she mentioned.

Celebrity chef and Coles Nurture Fund choose Curtis Stone gave the grocery store’s allergen-free vary the tick of approval.

“As a chef myself, I know how important it is to cater to the growing number of food intolerances and allergies impacting many Australians,” he mentioned.

“It’s fantastic to be able to support Not A Trace to grow its business by producing

a savoury range of delicious and excellent quality biscuits so that people with a strictly gluten-free diet can enjoy delicious foods without compromise.

“The taste and quality of their range of Coles I’m Free From sweet snacks is second to none – the mint crème tastes just like a mint slice!”

Not A Trace director Samantha O’Brien mentioned she was thrilled by Coles’ funding into making extra allergen-free meals out there.

“There’s a lot of work that goes into developing these products and making them stand apart from other products that are in the market, to ensure that they taste great,” she mentioned.