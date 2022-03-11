Shorten mourns Senator Kitching, ‘a friend, first and foremost’

“She was never guarded, she was very open.” However, Mr Shorten acknowledged Senator Kitching was harassed whereas Victorian preselections had been occurring for the upcoming federal election. MPs and senators throughout the political spectrum are in shock and grieving on the sudden demise of Kimberley Kitching. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen “She was under greater stress, preselections are never easy,” he mentioned. “I’m not a coroner, I can’t tell you why this women at 52 was taken from us, but I have no doubt that the stress of politics and the machinations from the backrooms had its toll. She was a very strong person, she could give as good as she could get, but you take it all home with you, don’t you?”

Asked whether or not there had been a factional push towards her, or whether or not there had been any inner social gathering toxicity, Mr Shorten mentioned, “I supported her interest in politics, and you can never dial forward and predict back what’s going to happen, but you do wonder if she would’ve been better off never going near politics.” Senator Kitching’s sudden demise has led to tributes from throughout the political divide, prompting Mr Shorten to say, “perhaps we all need to just put a zipper over our mouth when we want to say something mean about someone, and say the nice things to the person while they’re still alive.” In a press release, Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Senator Kitching’s demise as a “deep and terrible shock”. “Senator Kitching was a serious parliamentarian who had a deep interest in Australia’s national security,” he mentioned. “She had a passion about Australia’s national interest and argued for it. She demonstrated that her passion for her country was always greater than any partisan view. She clearly loved her country and it genuinely showed,” he mentioned, including he had come to vastly respect her position in politics.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton mentioned Senator Kitching was a "real hawk on national security," and Parliament will miss her. "Our country's poorer for her passing, at 52, it's devastating, obviously, for everyone who knew her," he mentioned. CFMEU official John Setka additionally paid tribute to the late senator as a "solid unionist and friend of the CFMEU" whose workplace was all the time open to his members. "She genuinely cared about the issues keeping construction workers up at night. Condolences to her loved ones. Vale sister – you'll be missed," he tweeted.