Shorter, fewer school suspensions under controversial behaviour policy

“We know that what is currently happening is not working as too many students, particularly those with learning difficulties or from low socio-economic families, are suspended and do not receive the support they need.”

The suspension situation has divided school communities. Parents say college students are being suspended for behaviours brought on by their incapacity, however academics say they don’t have the sources to take care of excessive behaviour that places different college students and employees in danger.

A draft of the policy, launched 18 months in the past, was welcomed by dad or mum teams however led to tense negotiations with principals and the academics’ union, who argued it could undermine their skill to guard the protection of employees and college students.

One of their chief issues was the scrapping of a listing of grounds for suspension, starting from bodily violence or drug possession – which might lead to a protracted, or 20-day suspension – to continued disobedience or aggressive behaviour, which may result in a brief, 10-day suspension.

The Secondary Principals Council stated it had not but seen the finalised coverage so declined to remark.