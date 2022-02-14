Shortly before the Super Bowl, the U.S. suspends avocado imports from Mexico

toggle caption Marco Ugarte/AP

Marco Ugarte/AP

MEXICO CITY — Mexico has acknowledged that the U.S. authorities has suspended all imports of Mexican avocados after a U.S. plant security inspector in Mexico obtained a menace.

The shock suspension was confirmed late Saturday on the eve of the Super Bowl, the most important gross sales alternative of the 12 months for Mexican avocado growers — although it will not have an effect on game-day consumption since these avocados had already been shipped.

Avocado exports are the most recent sufferer of the drug cartel turf battles and extortion of avocado growers within the western state of Michoacán, the one state in Mexico totally approved to export to the U.S. market.

The U.S. authorities suspended all imports of Mexican avocados “until further notice” after a U.S. plant security inspector in Mexico obtained a threatening message, Mexico’s Agriculture Department mentioned in a press release.

“U.S. health authorities … made the decision after one of their officials, who was carrying out inspections in Uruapan, Michoacán, received a threatening message on his official cellphone,” the division wrote.

The import ban got here on the day that the Mexican avocado growers and packers affiliation unveiled its Super Bowl advert for this 12 months. Mexican exporters have taken out the expensive adverts for nearly a decade in a bid to affiliate guacamole as a Super Bowl custom.

This 12 months’s advert reveals Julius Caesar and a tough bunch of gladiator followers exterior what seems to be the Colosseum, soothing their apparently violent variations by having fun with guacamole and avocados.

The affiliation didn’t instantly reply to a request for touch upon the ban, which hits an trade with virtually $3 billion in annual exports. However, avocados for this 12 months’s Super Bowl had already been exported within the weeks previous to the occasion.

Because the United States additionally grows avocados, U.S. inspectors work in Mexico to make sure exported avocados do not carry illnesses that would damage U.S. crops.

It was solely in 1997 that the U.S. lifted a ban on Mexican avocados that had been in place since 1914 to stop a spread of weevils, scabs and pests from getting into U.S. orchards.

The inspectors work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services.

It is just not the primary time that the violence in Michoacán — the place the Jalisco cartel is preventing turf wars in opposition to a set of native gangs referred to as the United Cartels — has threatened avocados, the state’s most profitable crop.

After a earlier incident in 2019, the USDA had warned in regards to the potential penalties of attacking or threatening U.S. inspectors.

In August 2019, a U.S. Department of Agriculture workforce of inspectors was “directly threatened” in Ziracuaretiro, a city simply west of Uruapan. While the company did not specify what occurred, native authorities say a gang robbed the truck the inspectors have been touring in at gunpoint.

The USDA wrote in a letter on the time that, “For future situations that result in a security breach, or demonstrate an imminent physical threat to the well-being of APHIS personnel, we will immediately suspend program activities.”

Many avocado growers in Michoacán say drug gangs threaten them or their relations with kidnapping or dying except they pay safety cash, typically amounting to hundreds of {dollars} per acre.

On Sept. 30, 2020, a Mexican worker of APHIS was killed close to the northern border metropolis of Tijuana.

Mexican prosecutors mentioned Edgar Flores Santos was killed by drug traffickers who could have mistaken him for a policeman and a suspect was arrested. The U.S. State Department mentioned investigations “concluded this unfortunate incident was a case of Mr. Flores being in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Avocados are solely the most recent setback for Mexican exports

The avocado ban was simply the most recent menace to Mexico’s export commerce stemming from the federal government’s incapability to rein in unlawful actions.

On Thursday, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office filed an environmental grievance in opposition to Mexico for failing to cease unlawful fishing to guard the critically endangered vaquita marina, the world’s smallest porpoise.

The workplace mentioned it had requested for “environment consultations” with Mexico, the primary such case it has filed below the U.S.-Mexico-Canada free commerce pact. Consultations are step one within the dispute decision course of below the commerce settlement, which entered into pressure in 2020. If not resolved, it might finally result in commerce sanctions.

Mexico’s authorities has largely deserted makes an attempt to implement a fishing-free zone round an space the place the previous few vaquitas are believed to reside within the Gulf of California, also called the Sea of Cortez. Nets set illegally for one more fish, the totoaba, drown vaquitas.

And on Monday, Mexican fishing boats within the Gulf of Mexico have been “prohibited from entering U.S. ports, will be denied port access and services,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration mentioned, in response to years of Mexican boats illegally poaching purple snapper in U.S. waters within the Gulf.