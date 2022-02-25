Shot in the arm for Indigenous health

Aboriginal-run neighborhood well being organisations have been given a funding enhance and promised longer-term funding agreements from 2023.

The federal authorities has introduced a booster for Aboriginal community-run well being organisations with a direct $55 million funding bundle and the promise of longer-term rolling agreements.

Health Minister Greg Hunt on Saturday stated the introduction of four-year rolling funding agreements and yearly will increase in obtainable funding will guarantee larger certainty and stability for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community Controlled Health Services (ACCHS) sector.

This is on high of a direct injection of a further $54.7 million for companies below funding pressures.

“The ongoing pandemic has once again shown how critical the (sector) is in delivering health services for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people,” Minister Hunt stated.

Overall, obtainable funding to the ACCHS sector will improve by 3 per cent 12 months on 12 months, together with indexation from July 1, 2023.

Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt stated the funding below the Indigenous Australians’ Health Programme would assist enhance well being outcomes for First Australians.

“By moving to rolling four-year agreements and committing to ongoing funding growth, we are giving ACCHS greater confidence to employ, plan and grow,” Minister Wyatt stated.

“Bolstering and supporting the sector is a Government priority and these latest improvements are testament to ongoing collaboration and a shared commitment to Closing the Gap.”

National Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation (NACCHO) chief executivePat Turner acknowledged Government would associate with it to co-design the supply of those initiatives.

Saturday’s announcement comes after the Morrison authorities put aside $781.1 million within the 2021-22 Budget to prioritise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander well being and ageing outcomes, whereas it has additionally invested $250 million in Indigenous well being infrastructure.

More than $4 billion has been allotted for the Indigenous Australians’ Health Programme from 2021-22 to 2024-25 to ship culturally acceptable initiatives for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals.