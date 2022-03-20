Shot man tells mother: ‘Mammy I dead’

News

Leah Alleyne, mom of Marvin Alleyne who was shot lifeless outsidet his dwelling in Oropouche South on Saturday. – Marvin Hamilton

“MAMMY I dead.”

Leah Alleyne mentioned these have been the final phrases her 39-year-old son Marvin advised her, moments earlier than he was killed by an unknown man, outdoors her Lezama Trace, South Oropouche dwelling on Saturday morning.

Alleyne advised reporters that Marvin was unemployed and stayed along with her often.

She mentioned Marvin got here dwelling round 10 pm on Friday, had a shower, ate some meals and left shortly after.

Marvin returned round 2 am. Alleyne mentioned, “He woke me up and say ‘Mammy I want $100 borrow’.”

Alleyne advised Marvin she had no cash to lend him. She mentioned Marvin went outdoors the home.

A short while later, Alleyne mentioned she heard Marvin arguing with somebody within the highway. She went to the gallery however mentioned she didn’t see the one that her son was arguing with.

Alleyne recalled Marvin telling the individual, “You come to shoot me boy.”

She mentioned Marvin known as out to her, “Look ah man come to shoot meh.”

“I asked what was the problem. As he go to tell me what it is, I just hear a shot fired.”

Alleyne recalled her son’s last moments. “I saw him hold his chest and heard him say ‘Mammy, I dead you know.’”

Alleyne mentioned she noticed her son fall to the bottom on his again, with blood popping out of his face. She added that the one that shot Marvin fled the scene. Alleyne claimed two different individuals who lived close by witnessed the homicide. She didn’t give their names.

She mentioned Marvin had a seven-year-old son and 7 siblings – six brothers and a sister. She added that Marvin had used medication and served time in jail for drug-related offences.

But Alleyne was baffled as to why anybody would wish to kill him. “He never had himself in no fight with nobody.”

Police investigations into the homicide are ongoing.

