Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM’s residence

Shots had been fired from contained in the Sri Lankan prime minister’s official residence Monday, as 1000’s of protesters breached the principle gate and torched a parked truck, an AFP reporter mentioned.

Police additionally fired tear gasoline to push again protesters retaliating towards an assault on them earlier within the day by these loyal to the outgoing premier Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Police sources confirmed that photographs had been fired within the air to forestall the mob breaching the inside safety ring of the residence the place Rajapaksa, who resigned as premier earlier within the day, was nonetheless holed up with a number of loyalists.

Developing.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read extra:

Sri Lanka ruling-party MP kills protester, takes own life: Police

Sri Lanka president declares state of emergency amid unrest

Anti-government protest strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses