Should I get rid of the office ‘Debbie Downer’?

Someone on my employees is a very good performer however at all times appears sad and I really feel like she brings the vitality down for the entire crew. Do I simply let it go, or do I say one thing to her?

How somebody contributes to and impacts the morale of the crew — and the notion of the corporate — is simply as essential as how properly they carry out on the job. But is that this particular person simply wired as a Debbie Downer, or is that this a change in demeanor from what they’ve beforehand exhibited? Sometimes, individuals are merely unaware of how they’re coming throughout and just a little pep speak and enhance is all it would take to vary her demeanor. You may uncover that one thing is inflicting the conduct, similar to a current life occasion. Or, they may merely be a bitter puss. If the demeanor doesn’t enhance, it’s a judgment name on the finish of the day. We are all evaluated on the identical foundation. So is the corporate higher off with the particular person within the function or not? That’s a choice so that you can make.

I simply realized that my colleague who has the identical job as me is making greater than I’m. How do I method my boss about this?

Very rigorously. There is not any rule or legislation that claims two individuals in the identical job must be paid the identical. There are many respectable explanation why two individuals in the identical job might be incomes completely different salaries, similar to expertise, efficiency, tenure and what it took to lure the particular person away from a earlier job. You can also’t be sure what your colleague is incomes, until you could have documented proof, and your boss is unlikely to wish to focus on what another person is incomes. So, in case you have this dialog along with your boss, it ought to be primarily based on what you suppose you’re value each internally throughout the firm and within the market, and why. Assuming that you simply really feel that your boss thinks you’re doing a terrific job.

Gregory Giangrande has over 25 years of expertise as a chief human assets government. Hear Greg Weds. at 9:35 a.m. on iHeartRadio 710 WOR with Len Berman and Michael Riedel. E-mail: GoToGreg@NYPost.com. Follow: GoToGreg.com and on Twitter: @GregGiangrande