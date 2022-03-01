Should US Worry About Putin’s Nuclear Threat? Joe Biden’s Calm “No”

US mentioned Russian forces have been slowed down, however not stopped. AFP

Washington:

President Joe Biden and different prime US officers performed down the specter of Russia’s “dangerous” nuclear mobilisation Monday because the struggle in Ukraine intensified with extra arms being despatched to Kyiv by the West.

Asked if Americans needs to be nervous about nuclear struggle after President Vladimir Putin mentioned he was placing his strategic forces on alert, Biden gave a peaceful “no” in response.

State Department spokesman Ned Price mentioned Washington sees “no reason” to alter the alert ranges of the US nuclear power, and a senior protection official mentioned the Pentagon had not seen any palpable shift by the Russians regardless of Putin’s Sunday announcement.

The Pentagon continues to “review and analyse and monitor” Russia’s posture, mentioned Defense Department spokesman John Kirby.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin “is comfortable with the strategic deterrence posture of the United States and our ability to defend the homeland,” Kirby informed reporters.

‘Provocative rhetoric’

On Sunday, 4 days after Moscow launched the invasion of Ukraine, Putin introduced that he had ordered his army chiefs “to put the deterrence forces of the Russian army into a special mode of combat service,” utilizing a reference to the nation’s huge nuclear weapons infrastructure.

US officers referred to as the order “dangerous” and “escalatory.”

But on Monday officers on the US State and Defense Departments mentioned they have been nonetheless attempting to find out simply what motion was being taken in response to the order.

“This sort of provocative rhetoric … is dangerous, adds to the risk of miscalculation, (and) should be avoided,” Price mentioned.

“We have long agreed — the United States and the Russian Federation — that a nuclear use would have devastating, devastating consequences,” mentioned Price.

Russians slowed, not stopped

One Monday Biden hosted a video convention with allies and companions supporting Ukraine in its combat in opposition to what the White House referred to as “Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war”.

In the safe assembly, the group mentioned “coordinated efforts to impose severe costs and consequences to hold Russia accountable” whereas attempting to take care of world financial stability, together with protecting power costs down, the White House mentioned.

The US and NATO allies continued to ship in to Ukraine munitions that Price mentioned would assist them battle each Russian armoured autos and air energy.

He declined to verify a report that Washington, following Germany’s instance, was delivering shoulder-mounted Stinger missiles that may convey down helicopters and slower-moving jets, after denying them to the Ukrainians for months.

In an evaluation of the progress of Russian forces, Pentagon spokesman Kirby mentioned gasoline shortages, different logistical points, and unexpectedly stiff resistance from Ukraine’s army had considerably slowed the Russian advance.

“It’s clear the Russians had not made the progress that they wanted to make by day five,” mentioned Kirby.

“They have faced setbacks. And they have faced resistance,” Kirby informed reporters.

Nevertheless, he mentioned, even when they’ve been slowed the Russians have an amazing power — 25 % of which stays simply exterior Ukraine poised to maneuver — that’s decided to grab key cities and oust the Ukrainian authorities.

“Make no mistake, Mr Putin still has at his disposal significant combat power. He hasn’t moved all of it into Ukraine,” Kirby mentioned.

“They have suffered setbacks, but I don’t think we can just assume that they’re going to stay set back.”

“They continue to want to move on Kyiv, to capture Kyiv,” he mentioned.