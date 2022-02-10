Should’ve Created Jobs: Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi Adityanath Over Unemployment

“What has the government done, it has sold the PSUs to its friends,” Priyanka Gandhi stated (File)

Noida/Rampur:

Congress chief Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at Yogi Adityanath and stated the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh authorities ought to improve employment alternatives as an alternative of the chief minister speaking about “cooling down” others.

Addressing an election marketing campaign in Rampur, the Congress basic secretary and get together’s UP affairs in-charge additionally accused the BJP-led Centre of destroying commerce and companies with ill-conceived insurance policies.

“They keep saying ‘garmi nikaal denge‘, ‘charbi nikaal denge‘. Are these the issues troubling the people? I want to ask them why they are not putting out vacancies and employment opportunities when they have been in power for five years,” Ms Priyanka stated as she made a veiled assault on Yogi Adityanath.

She referred to as on the voters to hearken to politicians and perceive whether or not they’re speaking concerning the improvement and welfare of the individuals or themselves.

“What has the government done, it has sold the PSUs (public sector undertakings) to its friends. Jobs come from PSUs. All small and medium-scale businesses and manufacturing units generate jobs but the government has made this sector weaker by demonetisation,” Ms Priyanka stated.

She alleged that the federal government’s financial insurance policies have hit the widespread man whereas these with black cash had been dwelling an excellent life.

“Note ban was the starting point from where the destruction of lakhs of small and medium-scale traders started. After that GST was imposed on you, and then you were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The BJP has a government both at the Centre and in the state but they did nothing to save you or make you strong,” she stated.

“Today the prime minister is saying Congress gave free tickets to people to travel during the pandemic, he is accusing us of spreading COVID-19. You must understand his thought process. Lakhs of people were forced to travel hundreds of kilometers on foot and the PM says we did wrong by helping people,” the Congress chief stated.

Ms Priyanka alleged the federal government didn’t assist the individuals as a result of the BJP’s shouldn’t be the federal government of the poor however pro-rich.

She additionally hit out on the Centre over problems with agriculture and slammed the BJP citing farmers’ agitation, which she stated pressured the federal government to repeal the three farm legislations.

The 4 meeting seats of Chamrua, Bilaspur, Milak and Rampur (Sadar) in Rampur district of western Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on February 14 through the second part of the meeting elections within the state.