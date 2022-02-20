Should’ve ‘left water gushing’: Pensioner slapped with R185 000 bill after fixing Joburg City pipe | News24

A pensioner was hit with a R185 000 invoice after repairing a City of Joburg burst water pipe.

A Gauteng pensioner is being pressured to pay a R185

000 water invoice.

He says he mounted a burst water pipe which fell

beneath the City of Johannesburg.

The City advised the person that he ought to have left the

water gushing out.

An 82-year-old Gauteng pensioner is caught with a

R185 000 water invoice after fixing a City of Johannesburg water pipe that had

burst outdoors his dwelling.

According to Abe Attwell, the burst pipe that

landed him in big debt occurred over a 12 months in the past.

“I used to be in my home once I heard a loud gush at

about 23:30,” the Malvern resident stated.

He stated:

When I went out to test, the water pipe on the street had burst; it was like a river stream.

After hours of attempting to contact the City of

Johannesburg with no luck, Attwell employed a plumber to repair the pipe.

READ | Now City of Joburg has Sandton City in its crosshairs

over R168m outstanding municipal bill

“The plumber gave me a receipt of R30 000,

which I took to the City and reported the incident,” he said.

“The woman who was serving to me advised me that the

City needed to invoice me as a result of I made a decision to repair the pipe, including that I ought to

have left the water gushing.”

The invoice has since swelled to R185 000.

He added:

When I went to make an association, the City advised me that I must pay 10% every month, which I nonetheless can not afford.

City spokesperson Mabine Seabe stated Attwell ought to

contact his native councillor to take care of the problem.

“In the occasion the place there’s a broken pipe

that varieties a part of the City’s infrastructure, the gentleman should make contact

with Joburg Water, who will restore the harm.

“The City of Johannesburg works tirelessly to

resolve billing complaints from residents. We, due to this fact, encourage the aged

gentleman to make contact with the Johannesburg name centre or go to his

regional workplace for help to resolve the matter. If the gentleman is

disputing the quantity he would wish to log a dispute and the account will likely be

investigated.”

We need to

hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the

dialog within the feedback part of this text.