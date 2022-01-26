Showmanship and otherworldly: Inside Thierry Mugler’s design archives

\r\nShowmanship and otherworldly: Inside Thierry Mugler\u2019s design archivesShowmanship and otherworldly: Inside Thierry Mugler\u2019s design archivesWe\u2019re sorry, this service is presently unavailable. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer19 ImagesFrench designer Thierry Mugler, who has died aged 73, turned famend for pushing boundaries together with his avant-garde costume trend - typically futuristic, and charmingly ostentatious.\nJanuary 26, 2022 \u2014 6.24pm1\/19Supermodel Iman presents the 1983 assortment in Paris, France. Later, Thierry Mugler designed David Bowie's tuxedo for his 1992 wedding ceremony to Iman. Mugler helped pioneer runway extravaganza, bringing collectively otherworldly designs that intersected trend, glamour and theatre.Credit:Daniel Simon\/Gamma-Rapho by way of Getty Images2\/19A mannequin presents an ensemble of the Fall-Winter 1985\/86 assortment.Credit:AP Wirephoto3\/19Naomi Campbell walks the runway on the Fall\/Winter 1989-1990 present.Credit:Victor Virgile\/Gamma-Rapho by way of Getty Images4\/19Diana Ross walks throughout the 1991 Spring\/Summer ready-to-wear line in Paris.Credit:Pierre Vauthey\/Sygma\/Sygma by way of Getty Images5\/19Transgender mannequin Connie Fleming walks throughout the Spring\/Summer 1992 present.Credit:Daniel Simon\/Gamma-Rapho by way of Getty Images6\/19The Harley Davidson-inspired Motorcycle Corset worn by Niki Taylor as a part of Mugler's Spring\/Summer 1992 was later recreated for Beyonc\u00e9\u2019s \u2018I Am\u2026\u2019 world tour.Credit:Frederic Garcia\/Gamma-Rapho by way of Getty Images7\/19Linda Evangelista on the Thierry Mugler Fall 1995 high fashion present. In 1992 Mugler dressed Evangelista and different fashions for George Michael's Too Funky music video.Credit:Images Press8\/19During the Autumn\/Winter 1995 present, Mugler introduced his twentieth anniversary \u2018Cirque d\u2019Hiver\u2019 assortment together with this space-age look. In latest years it has been worn by Cara Delevingne on the duvet of GQ.Credit:Pierre Vauthey\/Sygma\/Sygma by way of Getty Images9\/19During the 1996 Spring\/Summer ready-to-wear trend assortment in Paris.Credit:AP Photo\/Lionel Cironneau10\/19Claudia Schiffer walks the runway throughout Ready to Wear Fall\/Winter 1995-1996 trend present at Paris Fashion Week.Credit:Victor Virgile\/Gamma-Rapho by way of Getty Images11\/19During the 1995-96 Fall\/Winter ready-to-wear trend assortment in Paris.Credit:AP Photo\/Remy de la Mauviniere12\/19Mugler, and mannequin Jerry Hall pose for photographers backstage after presenting awards on the VH1 Fashion&Music Awards present in New York throughout 1995.Credit:AP Photo\/Paul Hurschmann, File13\/19The otherworld creature as a part of the Autumn\/Winter 1997 assortment.Credit: Pool PAT\/ARNAL\/Gamma-Rapho by way of Getty Images14\/19Jerry Hall throughout the 1997 Spring\/Summer high fashion trend assortment in Paris.Credit:AP Photo\/Laurent Rebours15\/19Mugler acknowledges applause following his Fall\/Winter 2001-2002 ready-to-wear assortment presentation in Paris.Credit:AP Photo\/Remy de la Mauviniere, File16\/19Kim Kardashian in 2019 sporting classic Mugler from the Spring\/Summer '98 assortment to the fifth Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.Credit:Instagram\/Kim Kardashian17\/19Cardi B attends the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019 sporting a sculptural classic 1995\/1996 Mugler. The design was inpsired by Italian Renaissance artist Botticelli\u2019s The Birth of Venus.\nCredit: Jon Kopaloff\/Getty Images18\/19Mugler got here out of retirement to create Kim Kardashian's "Wet Dress" for The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion. The piece was his first design for the style home in 20 years, and took eight months to make.Credit:Neilson Barnard19\/19Cardi B attends the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime photocall as a part of Paris Fashion Week in 2021. The design was from the Mugler 1995 couture assortment.Credit:Getty Images\r\n\r\nSource link