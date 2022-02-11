Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant half-centuries lift India to 265

India 265 (Shreyas 80, Pant 56, Holder 4-34) vs West Indies

The eventual 265 was 28 greater than what India efficiently defended within the second ODI, however West Indies will likely be banking on some dew, which went magically lacking two nights in the past. India had been additionally with out Yuzvendra Chahal, giving a comeback to Kuldeep Yadav

Kemar Roach, On yet one more pitch with good bounce and uneven tempo, Alzarri Joseph Odean Smith and Holder proved to be a tough proposition for the batters. After a begin missing self-discipline within the first two overs, the bowlers discovered their lengths, and with that the outcomes. The wickets themselves weren’t off magic deliveries. Rohit Sharma performed a free drive to cut on, Virat Kohli tickled a ball down the leg facet to get out for a duck in the identical Joseph over, and Shikhar Dhawan top-edged a minimize to slide. However, it was the dot balls in between – due to the tackiness and additional bounce within the floor – that created the strain.

On this pitch, again from his opening duties within the second ODI, Pant regarded probably the most comfy whilst Iyer scratched round early on. Without taking part in a shot in anger – an upper-cut right here, a focusing on of left-arm spin there – Pant scored 56 at higher than a run a ball. Iyer discovered himself caught on the opposite finish, confronted 84 balls in 20.3-over partnership and wanted some early luck to outlive.

Pant, although, perished to the late-cut to a flatter trajectory from legspinner Hayden Walsh jnr, a shot that had introduced him runs. This allowed West Indies a method again in as India stored making an attempt to press on. Suryakumar Yadav ended up slicing an aerial cowl drive, and Iyer discovered log-off simply earlier than the fortieth over, which is when an additional fielder goes again. Iyer scored 55 off the final 51 balls he confronted.

Washington and Chahar then supplied one other restoration with a 53-run seventh-wicket stand in simply 8.3 overs. Chahar specifically regarded threatening with 4 fours and two sixes in his run-a-ball 38, however Holder intervened with a slower bouncer to dismiss him. Kuldeep met the identical destiny. Washington, although, batted into the final over for 33 off 34. It was, once more, Holder, who restricted the harm he may need induced ultimately.