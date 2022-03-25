Sports
Shreyas Iyer is a superstar in making, says KKR coach Brendon McCullum | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum on Friday mentioned their new skipper Shreyas Iyer has all of the qualities to be the franchise’s “player of the decade”.
Iyer, who led Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL closing in 2020, was snapped by KKR for Rs 12.25 crore after aggressive bidding and was subsequently made skipper of the two-time former champions.
“He’s a great buy. He could be the franchise player for KKR for the best part of the decade. We’ve got to start somewhere and that’s tomorrow,” the New Zealand nice mentioned on the eve of their IPL-15 opening match towards defending champions Chennai Super Kings.
“He’s already incredibly well-respected around the world for what his game is about and what he’s been able to achieve. His best years are certainly in front of him.”
“I think he’s got the potential to be an absolute superstar of the game so I can’t wait to work with him.”
Iyer has been within the type of his life and within the current T20 sequence towards Sri Lanka he remained unbeaten in three matches, hitting 57 not out off 28, 74 not out off 44, and 73 not out off 45, to be adjudged player-of-the-series in India’s 3-0 rout.
Really excited to work with Shreyas Iyer
The Kiwi legend is happy that their new skipper shares the identical type of attacking mindset he had throughout his taking part in days, one thing the pinnacle coach believes would take the staff all the best way.
“We both share a common value of how we like to see the game played, which is you get a group of guys together, paint a vision and get the guys play the game positively, and try and embrace those who are around you.
“We all will go on a journey collectively to try to obtain one thing not simply particular when it comes to outcomes but in addition when it comes to the funding, which hopefully we will speak about for a few years to return. So I’m actually, actually excited to work with Shreyas,” McCullum mentioned.
Umesh Yadav to lead pace attack in the absence of Tim Southee
KKR’s pace bowling department has got a big setback as New Zealand pacer Tim Southee won’t be available against CSK, McCullum confirmed.
The team is already missing their star Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who will be unavailable for the first five matches due to national commitments.
“Southee just isn’t obtainable for the primary match sadly, just a bit delayed with getting over right here to India. So, he will not be obtainable for the primary match,” MCCullum said.
In absence of the duo, KKR will bank on Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi to give early breakthroughs.
“We would in all probability go along with extra of a heavy Indian native gamers seam bowling lineup.
“Umesh Yadav was a really good pickup for us in the auction. His ability to swing the ball up front, and he’s also a wicket-taker too,” McCullum mentioned.
“His statistics in the Power Play are really, really good. And that’s what we look to try and use him.
“So hopefully, between him and the likes of Shivam Marvi and a few the opposite boys we’re going to have the ability to hopefully get a few early wickets after which permit our spinners to enter the sport with us on high,” he said.
Asked about Ravindra Jadeja leading defending champions Chennai Super Kings for the first time after Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished captaincy, McCullum said: “Not actually my downside…”
“I do know Jadeja fairly nicely… He performs the sport fairly aggressively and he’ll have MS on the facet. So look, I’m certain he’ll do a wonderful job.”
“From our perspective we simply must settle into the match and hopefully begin with a win,” he concluded.
