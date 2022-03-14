Shreyas Iyer Named ICC ‘Men’s Player Of The Month’ For February | Cricket News

Fast-rising India batter Shreyas Iyer was on Monday voted the ICC ‘Men’s Player of the Month’ for February, whereas New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr bagged the honour amongst girls. Iyer earned the award on the again of his good white-ball exploits throughout the dwelling collection in opposition to the West Indies and Sri Lanka respectively final month.

He pipped UAE’s Vriitya Aravind and Nepal’s Dipendra Singh Airee to assert the honour.

The right-hander struck a well-crafted, match-winning 80 within the third ODI in opposition to the West Indies in Ahmedabad and adopted it up with a brisk 16-ball 25 within the closing recreation of the following three-match T20I collection.

He was even higher within the T20I collection in opposition to Sri Lanka, aggregating 204 runs with out being dismissed throughout three innings at a extremely spectacular strike-rate of 174.36.

He registered scores of 57*(28), 74*(44) and 73*(45) throughout three video games, whereas hanging 20 fours and 7 sixes collectively in a Player of the Series efficiency.

“Throughout the month Shreyas showed tremendous consistency and control,” remarked former Sri Lanka cricketer and voting panel member Russell Arnold.

“He totally dominated opposition bowlers and proved very hard to bowl at, scoring runs all-round the wicket and attacking the bowlers at the right moments. What really stood out for me was his composure as he battles for a regular place in the India lineup.” The 27-year-old has carried his type within the ongoing month too, having produced an impressive 92 within the first innings of the continued second Test in opposition to Sri Lanka in Bangalore.

Kerr, the 21-year-old New Zealand all-rounder, was named the Women’s POTM, following her supreme consistency with each bat and ball throughout the dwelling white-ball collection in opposition to India.

Kerr was chosen forward of fellow nominees, India captain Mithali Raj and all-rounder Deepti Sharma for the award. The Wellington-born is already being hailed as probably the greatest girls cricketers of the fashionable period.

After scoring 17 and returning 2/25 in New Zealand’s 18-run win in the one T20I, Kerr showcased exemplary abilities throughout the ODI leg to additional set up herself as a world-class cricketer.

She completed the top-run scorer within the ODI collection with 353 runs at a staggering common of 117.67, whereas bagging seven wickets at an economic system of 5.78.

She was named the Player of the Match within the second and fourth ODI respectively, her standout efficiency coming within the former, during which she returned 1/43 with the ball earlier than anchoring a tense 271-run chase with a elegant unbeaten 119.

“Amelia Kerr is growing into her role as a genuine all-rounder in the New Zealand team,” mentioned Isobel Joyce, the previous Ireland Women cricketer, and a voting panel member.

Promoted

“She’s been a world-class leg spinner for a number of years, but now her batting adds even more value to her spot in the team and makes her one of the best cricketers in the world.” Kerr is an integral a part of the White Ferns set-up on the ongoing World Cup, having already racked up 111 runs and bagged 5 wickets from 4 outings to this point.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)