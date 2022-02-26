Shreyas Iyer Shines Again As India Claim Series Against Sri Lanka With 11th Straight Victory In T20Is | Cricket News

The in-form Shreyas Iyer continued to impress along with his dazzling strokeplay as his unbeaten 44-ball 74 powered India to a series-clinching seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka within the second T20 International on a cold Saturday night in Dharamsala. Ravindra Jadeja blasted 45 off 18 balls as India chased down the goal of 184 with 17 deliveries to register their eleventh straight win within the format. Sanju Samson contributed 39 off 25 balls. India have been dealt an enormous blow early on as they misplaced their captain Rohit Sharma for one within the closing ball of the primary over, the profitable bowler being Dushmantha Chameera. Rohit was out bowled after Chameera delivered a short-of-a-good size ball that was angling again into the right-hander.

It was the best begin for the guests who loved the cushion of defending an enormous whole. They have been rejoicing quickly as Ishan Kishan (16) obtained out to Lahiru Kumara, the gentle dismissal that means India have been diminished to 44 for 2 within the sixth over.

At the identical time, the early departure of the openers supplied an ideal alternative for the likes of Iyer to make an enormous rating, and he did make it depend by enjoying a fantastic knock that was laced with 4 sixes and 6 fours.

The gifted Samson, too, made use of the possibility however obtained out after making a brisk 39 off 25 balls whereas including 84 very important runs for the third wicket with Iyer, a partnership that not solely steadied India’s innings but in addition introduced them proper again into the competition.

Samson struck three sixes and two fours throughout his entertaining keep within the center.

Jadeja then smashed seven fours and a six.

Earlier, skipper Dasun Shanaka blazed away to an unbeaten 47 off a mere 19 balls after opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a 53-ball 75 as Sri Lanka set the hosts a stiff goal.

Having obtained himself in after his opening associate Danushka Gunathilaka (38 off 29 balls) laid the inspiration, Nissanka lower unfastened and struck his runs at over 140. He discovered the fence 11 instances till Bhuvneshwar Kumar obtained him on the ultimate ball of the penultimate over.

However, Sri Lanka would not have gotten to what they finally managed had it not been for Shanaka’s 5 huge sixes and two fours.

India’s new ball operators, Bhuvneshwar and Jasprit Bumrah obtained the white ball to swing within the first few overs, beat the bat and hit the pads with the latter dropping one evaluate after an enormous shout for an lbw within the second over.

The Sri Lankan openers obtained their acts collectively because the innings progressed with Gunathilaka, particularly taking up the Indian bowling assault.

Gunathilaka’s, in addition to Sri Lanka’s, first authoritative shot of the match got here when he performed Bumrah although the covers within the third over.

The attacking left-handed opener pulled Harshal Patel for his second boundary, even because the Indians managed to maintain issues pretty quiet within the center.

Nissanka welcomed Yuzvendra Chahal with a boundary, rocking again to chop the leg-spinner’s loosener by the duvet level area, however the guests have been nonetheless not in a position to get the run price they have been in search of.

However, from a poor 32 for no loss after the six energy play overs, Sri Lanka obtained a move-on with Gunathilaka clobbering Jadeja for 18 runs in an eventful ninth over, which additionally noticed the dismissal of the person in type.

The first ball was full exterior off and Gunathilaka went down the wicket to smoke it over deep midwicket for the night’s first six.

A size ball exterior off was performed over the cover-point fielder for a 4 and having compelled Jadeja to return across the stumps after the left-arm spinner had began from over the wicket, Gunathilaka obtained his second most when he smashed one over the deep midwicket boundary.

But Jadeja had the final snort when, attempting to go for one too many, Gunathilaka performed one excessive up within the air in the direction of long-on and Venkatesh Iyer managed to carry on to the skier after seeming to have misjudged it on the picturesque, floodlit Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium the place a sizeable (50 p.c full) crowd was making loads of noises.

Using his assets effectively, skipper Rohit obtained one other breakthrough, Charith Asalanka (2), who was trapped in entrance of the wicket by Chahal.

Kamil Mishara (1) too obtained out cheaply, falling to Bumrah’s sluggish off-cutter.

But Nissanka discovered an in a position ally in Shanaka, including 58 fast runs for the fifth wicket to prop up their staff.