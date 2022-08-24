Cricket
Shubman Gill set to play for Glamorgan for remainder of 2022 County Championship season
If all goes to plan, Gill would be the seventh India participant to be signed by a county workforce this season, after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj (each Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex) and Navdeep Saini (Kent). He would be the third Indian to function for Glamorgan in County Championship after Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and Sourav Ganguly (2005).