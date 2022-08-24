Cricket

Shubman Gill set to play for Glamorgan for remainder of 2022 County Championship season

Photo of The Wall The Wall32 mins ago
0 Less than a minute


If all goes to plan, Gill would be the seventh India participant to be signed by a county workforce this season, after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Washington Sundar (Lancashire), Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Siraj (each Warwickshire), Umesh Yadav (Middlesex) and Navdeep Saini (Kent). He would be the third Indian to function for Glamorgan in County Championship after Ravi Shastri (1987-91) and Sourav Ganguly (2005).



Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall32 mins ago
0 Less than a minute
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button