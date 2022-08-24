Shubman Gill set to play for Glamorgan for remainder of 2022 County Championship season

Virat Kohli opens up on struggle with form: ‘When I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be’ – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Vinod Kambli reportedly gets job offer worth Rs 1 lakh per month after former India cricketer made emotion plea – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Labuschagne wants to ‘continue to get better’ at No. 5 after disappointing tour of Sri Lanka