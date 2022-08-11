Shutt closes the door on Glamorgan as Yorkshire challenge quickens

Yorkshire 257 for 9 (Duke 87, Tattersall 55) beat Glamorgan 234 (Carlson 64, Shutt 4-46 ) by 23 runs

Yorkshire took a big step in the direction of their intention of Royal London Cup glory by knocking over defending champions Glamorgan in a bowler-dominated affair at Sophia Gardens, profitable by 23 runs.

The Vikings gained in Cardiff for the second yr operating on a used pitch which turned nearly not possible to attain shortly on as the sport progressed, the guests comfortably defending their 257 for 9 having gained an necessary toss.

Off-spinner Jack Shutt returned profession greatest List A figures of 4-46 from 10 overs, heading up a disciplined bowling show as Glamorgan had been bowled out for 234 with seven balls remaining. Their captain Kiran Carlson ‘s 64 represented a lone hand.

Yorkshire’s third victory in 4 Group B video games was arrange by Harry Duke ‘s 87 off 117 balls and 55 off 56 for captain Jonny Tattersall, who had a superb day with bat and within the discipline.

Tattersall and co have moved into the all-important prime three locations within the desk on the midway mark within the group marketing campaign. Yorkshire now have per week’s break earlier than going through Essex at Chelmsford subsequent Wednesday.

After electing to bat, the Vikings, who totalled 257-9, received off to a strong begin via openers Duke and Will Fraine, the latter who contributed 40 to a 58-run partnership inside 12 overs.

Fraine hit 4 boundaries off the primary 4 balls of the fifth over, bowled by new ball seamer James Weighell, which went for 21 in all because the rating moved to 30-0. The latter two had been gloriously cowl pushed.

It was the costliest over of an innings which solely noticed flashes of aggression.

Fraine was dropped moments earlier than departing, caught at long-on off the off-spin of Andrew Salter in his first over.

Glamorgan put a few catches down, however their floor fielding was wonderful – a degree highlighted by two late run outs of Matthew Revis and Tom Loten.

Will Luxton received off the mark with a six over mid-wicket, shimmying down the pitch at Salter, whereas Duke later pulled Joe Cooke over square-leg for the one different six of the innings.

Luxton (19) and George Hill (9) each fell within the house of three overs to spin because the rating fell to 112-3 within the twenty sixth.

Luxton was stumped off the leg-spin of Colin Ingram and Hill lbw to an off-spinner from Carlson which skidded via and stored low.

That compelled Duke and Tattersall right into a restoration job. And it was one they achieved impressively.

Both males had been busy in sharing 90 for the fourth wicket inside 16 overs.

Duke reached his fifty off 76 balls earlier than Tattersall’s got here off 53.

After reaching his half-century – his second in 4 innings – Duke was extra expansive, pulling his six earlier than miscuing the identical shot out to deep sq. off left-arm seamer Jamie McIlroy, leaving the rating at 202-4 after 41.

Tattersall additionally miscued out to deep mid-wicket, this day off Weighell.

And the Vikings would have been a contact pissed off at not profiting from the final 10 overs of the innings.

After 40 overs, they had been 197-3 however went on to lose six wickets for 60 runs, together with the 2 set males. McIlroy completed with the choose of the house figures, 2-37 from 10.

But the pitch was under no circumstances straightforward for batting. It appeared faster than normal Cardiff surfaces early on earlier than getting more durable and more durable all through the day.

While Yorkshire may have scored one other 20 or 30 runs, in fact that they had most likely achieved a par rating. Bowl effectively they usually had a terrific probability of toppling the champions right here for the second yr operating.

And bowl effectively they did as Ben Coad and Matthew Waite struck contained in the opening 4 overs, leaving Glamorgan tottering at 13-2.

Both David Lloyd and South African abroad Ingram had been bowled via the gate, the latter falling to a Waite supply which truly shattered center stump.

Revis nipped a restoration within the bud when he had ex-Yorkshire loanee Sam Northeast caught chipping to Tattersall at mid-wicket for 29 – 54-3 within the 14th.

And it was precisely the identical scenario when Shutt bowled Billy Root (17) after the left-hander had placed on 53 with Carlson. With Glamorgan now 107-4 within the twenty third over, it was clear that Carlson was quick changing into central to his facet’s possibilities of victory.

Glamorgan reached midway at 116-4, needing 142 extra, with Carlson on 46.

He misplaced companion Cooke lbw to Shutt – 122-5 within the twenty seventh – earlier than reaching his fifty off 66 balls.

However, when he chipped Revis’s first ball of his second spell to Tattersall at mid-wicket, falling for 64, it felt like a game-breaker at 146-6 within the thirty second over.

Yorkshire’s self-discipline with the ball was vastly spectacular. They solely conceded one boundary off the bat from late within the twentieth over to early within the thirty fourth, the place Glamorgan reached at 153-6.

And when big-hitting Dan Douthwaite (15) hoisted Waite out to deep mid-wicket, the place Dom Bess took an excellent operating catch, Yorkshire had the sport by the throat with their hosts at 157-7 within the thirty sixth.

Like Revis, Waite had struck within the first over of a brand new spell.

Glamorgan reached the 40-over mark at 180-7, needing 78 extra. But Shutt’s third wicket got here 4 balls later when Salter was stumped off a large, good work by Duke confirming the dismissal (186-8).

Wicket quantity 4 for 25-year-old Shutt got here when Glamorgan’s final hope, wicketkeeper Tom Cullen slog-swept him out to deep mid-wicket, leaving the rating at 192-9 within the forty third.

There was completely no method again for the defending champions, who had beforehand performed two and gained two.

Added to Shutt’s wonderful figures, Coad returned 1-26 from 10 overs, whereas Waite and Revis completed with two wickets apiece in an previous head on younger shoulders workforce efficiency.