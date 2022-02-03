Shutting down German broadcaster in Russia strains relations, Germany says

The Russian authorities’s determination to close down the operations of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle is unfounded and burdens German-Russian relations, Germany’s Foreign Ministry mentioned on Thursday.

“The measures that the Russian authorities introduced right this moment towards Deutsche Welle don’t have any foundation in any way and characterize a renewed pressure on German-Russian relations,” a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

Thursday’s announced decision was in response to Berlin’s ban on Russian broadcaster RT DE.

The Foreign Ministry said it rejected the comparison between Deutsche Welle and the broadcaster RT DE.

“If these measures are actually implemented, this would limit free reporting by independent journalists in Russia, which is particularly important in politically tense times,” the spokesperson added.

