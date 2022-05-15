Siblings of Special Olympics Athletes Speak Passionately about Inclusion

International Day of Families is noticed on 15 May yearly. It was designated by the United Nations in 1993 to advertise consciousness of points associated to families and honor the crucial position they play in society.

It comes as no shock that supportive, nurturing households are essential for the success of Special Olympics athletes all world wide. Below are two tales from Special Olympics households in Mexico and Kenya.

Sofia trains as a Unified partner in tennis along with her brother Rodrigo who’s an athlete with Special Olympics Mexico. Their mom Fernanda has seen Sofia and Rodrigo’s relationship develop and create lasting recollections collectively.

According to Sofia, “Special Olympics Mexico has presented Rodrigo and me with a significant opportunity to grow as people, as individuals and as siblings.”

Effie’s sister Nicole and brother Jeff are Special Olympics Kenya athletes who get pleasure from taking part in bocce. She advocates for inclusion on behalf of her siblings and different individuals with disabilities who are sometimes sidelined and mistreated.

“I decided to use the challenges as a chance to advocate and also create awareness about persons living with intellectual disabilities,” says Effie.