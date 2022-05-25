Sick of stereotypes, Chalmers says Biloela ready to embrace detained family

Queenslander Jim Chalmers says he has made “substantial progress” in Labor’s pledge to permit a Sri Lankan asylum-seeker household residence to their adopted city of Biloela, utilizing the chance earlier than the nation’s media to debunk an irksome stereotype concerning the northern state.

Australia’s new Treasurer, who can also be appearing because the Home Affairs minister, stated he would converse to Anthony Albanese about what was to occur subsequent as soon as the prime minister returned from conferences with worldwide leaders in Tokyo.

A tearful Priya Murugappan celebrates with daughters Kopi and Tharni on listening to the information that they will return to Biloela after Labor received the election. Credit:Home to Bilo marketing campaign

“Obviously, there are a series of steps that I would need to appropriately take in order to give effect to our long-held view that the family get home to Biloela to the warm embrace of one of the most wonderful Queensland towns,” Chalmers stated, including he anticipated to make an announcement “very, very soon”.

The Murugappan household is in neighborhood detention in Perth following stints of tougher confinement on Christmas Island and the Melbourne Immigration Transit Accommodation centre.