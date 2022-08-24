Sick sea lions spotted along Ventura County coast

Sea lions are being poisoned by a toxin present in plankton and reviews of the sick animals being noticed alongside the Ventura County coast are skyrocketing, in keeping with an animal rescue group.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute, a Santa Barbara-based marine animal rescue and rehabilitation group, posted on Instagram concerning the situation that they are saying started final week.

“Our volunteer team has been working from sunrise to sunset to respond to each report and the animals in distress,” the institute wrote within the submit. “We are responding to 50-100 calls a day with multiple reports on individual animals.”

The group reported {that a} pure compound, domoic acid, gave the impression to be the reason for the unusual illness.

“Domoic acid is a potent neurotoxin naturally produced in phytoplankton,” they wrote.

Ingesting the acid may end up in disturbing signs, like “disorientation … agitation, head bobbing and weaving/swaying back and forth, foaming at the mouth, bulging eyes,” and extra, in keeping with the institute.

The acid will be handed from animals to people who eat them, in keeping with officers. Crustaceans, fish and shellfish can all have excessive ranges of domoic acid in them with out displaying signs, the California Department of Public Health says.

The domoic acid poisoning has largely affected grownup feminine sea lions, in keeping with the submit. The animals normally get better from the acute signs brought on by the toxin in about three days after passing the acid by means of urination, the institute mentioned.

The Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute reminded folks to maintain their distance in the event that they see a sea lion or different marine mammal in misery.