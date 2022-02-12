Sickening allegation against BRS

An Australian soldier has alleged in courtroom that Ben Roberts-Smith made a sickening remark about taking pictures a terrified Afghan.

An Australian army medic stated he was “shocked to the core” after Ben Roberts-Smith allegedly boasted he “blew the brains” out of a younger Afghan and it was “the most beautiful thing” he’d ever seen.

The Victoria Cross recipient has instructed the courtroom the teenager was launched alive, showing to contradict {a photograph} of a useless Afghan that has emerged in courtroom.

Mr Roberts-Smith is suing Nine and its journalists over a sequence of articles claiming he was concerned in six illegal killings whereas in Afghanistan.

He has denied every allegation saying he was falsely defamed – Nine maintains the articles are true.

A former Australian medic, assigned to Mr Roberts-Smith’s SAS regiment in Afghanistan, took the stand within the Federal Court to offer proof towards him on Friday.

Person 16, because the medic is thought, stated he was with the SAS on a mission in 2012 within the area of Fazal when a Toyota Hilux approached.

Person 16 instructed the courtroom he and one other soldier stopped the Hilux and detained two unarmed Afghan males – one center aged and one a lot youthful who was “shaking in terror”.

The courtroom heard one of many Australian troopers searched the Hilux and located suspected parts for improvised explosives so the 2 Afghans have been cuffed and escorted to a close-by compound for questioning.

Person 16 claims he heard Mr Roberts-Smith’s voice come out over the radio a couple of minutes later saying “two EKIAs”; that means two enemies killed in motion.

A number of days later, Person 16 instructed the courtroom, he crossed paths with Mr Roberts-Smith within the sleeping quarters of the Australian base.

Person 16 stated he requested Mr Roberts-Smith what occurred to the younger Afghan “who was shaking like a leaf” on the highway aspect in Fazal.

“I shot that c*** in the head,” Person 16 claims Mr Roberts-Smith responded.

“Person 15 told me not to kill anyone on the last job so I pulled out my 9mil and shot that c*** in the side of the head.”

“(I) blew his brains out, it was essentially the most lovely factor I‘ve ever seen.”

Person 16 said he couldn‘t remember what he said in response as he was in shock.

Mr Roberts-Smith’s barrister, Arthur Moses SC, advised to the medic he was “imagining” the dialog.

“That is absolutely false,” the medic replied.

“This conversation 100 per cent happened and his reply shocked me to the core, and that’s why I remember it.”

Person 16 instructed the courtroom he solely requested Mr Roberts-Smith the query whereas nobody else was in earshot as a result of he suspected the younger Afghan had been killed.

“That was a question pertaining to a war crime,” Person 16 stated.

“I had a strong index of suspicion he was killed.”

Mr Roberts-Smith has emphatically denied the allegations made by Person 16 and his barrister Bruce McClintock SC instructed the courtroom the detained younger Afghan was launched with out hurt.

“The three fighting-age males (in the HiLux) were arrested and taken to Tarinkot, the boy was released,” Mr McClintock instructed the courtroom final yr.

“There were two EKIA that day, but that (was) a completely unrelated incident and nothing to do with the HiLux.”

The medic was proven pictures which he instructed the courtroom depicted the younger Afghan useless with an AK47 variant rifle positioned on the physique.

Person 16 instructed the courtroom no AK47 was discovered on the younger Afghan when the Hilux was stopped.

He stated he was assured the picture proven to him in courtroom was that of the useless teenage Afghan.

Mr McClintock final yr stated the feedback attributed to Mr Roberts-Smith have been like that of the deranged commander within the struggle film Apocalypse Now.

“It’s Colonel Kilgore on ice. It’s insane. It’s the sort of thing that would be said by an ostentatious psychopath,” Mr McClintock stated on the opening of the trial final yr.

Nine initially claimed Mr Roberts-Smith murdered the younger Afghan in late October 2012 however later revised their courtroom paperwork to say it occurred in November 2012.

When Mr Roberts-Smith gave proof final yr he stated journalist Chris Masters knew it was false to accuse him of taking pictures the boy in October as a result of he was in a very completely different a part of Afghanistan that day.

“I thought… being journalists they’d know I was, on that date, in a different part of Afghanistan,” Mr Roberts-Smith instructed the courtroom in June.

“I felt they were being outright malicious, they knew I wasn’t there but they still wanted to say it.”

Mr Roberts-Smith’s actions in October 2012 have been recorded in army information and would in the end find yourself forming a part of a bravery commendation and warranted a point out in Mr Masters’ e book.

Person 16, on Friday, was compelled by Justice Anthony Besanko to disclose he had spoken to Nine journalist Nick McKenzie in regards to the “HiLux job” and Mr Roberts-Smith’s alleged boast.

Person 16 instructed the courtroom, on Friday, that Mr Roberts-Smith had a “formidable” status as a no-nonsense particular person.

His detractors within the SAS claimed he would trash and tarnish the status of others, Person 16 stated, whereas others supported him.

Person 16 didn’t report the feedback by Mr Roberts-Smith, he instructed the courtroom, as a result of there was a “code of silence” inside the SAS regiment.

The worry of retribution (it) would have been a profession ending transfer,” he instructed the courtroom.

“I would have been ostracised. I also think my personal safety – I would have been in danger by making such allegations against someone so influential.”

“I thought I just best keep quiet and move on with life.”

Person 16 instructed the courtroom he had been medicated for “nightmares”, a few of which about his time in Afghanistan, and the younger Afghan was an disagreeable reminiscence that returned to his thoughts every now and then.