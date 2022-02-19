Siddhant Chaturvedi discloses he once ducked a fake audition for sequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s Josh: ‘Stood in line all day’ : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has a secure profession put up the success of Gully Boy and Gehraiyaan however there was a juncture when the actor made a number of journeys of auditions in Mumbai, like many different struggling actors. He as soon as landed up and spent all day at a faux audition too.

In a recent interplay together with his co-stars from the newest launched Gehraiyaan– Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa- and director Shakun Batra, Siddhant revealed that he had as soon as spent a complete day at a faux audition for a supposed sequel to Shah Rukh Khan’s 2000 superhit Josh.

In a latest interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel Cyrus Says, Siddhant recounted, “I have auditioned for Josh 2. for Eagle Gang.” When the opposite solid members had been amused, the actor defined, “This was some four years back. There were so many guys standing in a queue and I asked them what was happening. They said it was an audition for Josh 2 and they are looking for Bichhoo Gang’s new leader or something. I stood in that line for the whole day. My turn didn’t come.”

The actor accordingly added that when he returned to the spot the next morning, he found it was all faux. “Next day, I was the first one to go there,” he stated, including, “There was nobody there and it was shut. I asked when it was opening and they said it was all fake. Josh 2 ban hi nahi rahi (Josh 2 isn’t being made).”

Siddhant was just lately seen in Gehraiyaan the place the actor fiddled the shady function of Zain. The actor will probably be subsequent seen in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and in Yudhra reverse Malavika Mohanan.

