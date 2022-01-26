Siddharth Nigam shares a health update from the hospital; reveals his platelet count has gone down : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Actor and digital star Siddharth Nigam is at the moment hospitalised as a consequence of sure medical circumstances. After his well being went down, his followers had been involved about him and had been frequently checking upon him. Now, replying to everybody the 21-year-old actor has shared a video for his followers thanking them for his or her needs.

Taking to Instagram, Siddharth shared a video of himself from the hospital mattress. In the video, the actor appeared down and revealed his platelet depend has dropped. He additionally says that although his platelet depend might need dropped his power hasn’t, and he is deriving the facility to bounce again via his followers.

Sharing the video, Sidharth within the caption wrote, “This is your boy reporting straight from the hospital, I am resting and doing fine, so what my platelets level are going down, your well wishes are keeping my strength up. Will be better soon. Thanks for all the prayers and wishes.❤️”

