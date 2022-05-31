Sidhu Moose Wala’s Family Takes His Body Home After Autopsy

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot useless in his automotive in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday night

Mansa, Punjab:

The household of Punjabi singer and Congress chief Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot useless on May 29, took his physique house from the Mansa Civil Hospital right now.

The physique was despatched for a forensic examination to the hospital.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot useless in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday night, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the safety cowl of 420 folks, together with him.

On Monday, Punjab Police detained six folks from Uttarakhand capital Dehradun in reference to Moose Wala’s homicide.

Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six individuals who allegedly offered assist to the attackers within the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has additionally begun questioning gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Tihar jail in reference to Sidhu Moose Wala’s homicide case after Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed accountability for the homicide.

Goldy Brar is an in depth aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, who can also be stated to be concerned within the Sidhu Moose Wala’s homicide.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police of their preliminary investigation linked the homicide to an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police have registered a police case or FIR towards unknown individuals after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot useless by unidentified attackers in Jawaharke village in Punjab’s Mansa district.

Amid the outrage over the loss of life of the singer, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday issued a discover to the state authorities, looking for an in depth report on the variety of folks whose safety was diminished or withdrawn and the rationale for the choice.

“Court has issued notice to Punjab government asking for a detailed report on the number of people whose security was taken away and reason for curtailing the security. Reply has to be filed by Punjab government on June 2,” Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India stated.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)