Sidra Ameen, Muneeba Ali, Fatima Sana star as Pakistan sew up series

Pakistan 253 for two (Ameen 123, Muneeba 56, Maroof 36*, Dilhari 1-43) beat Sri Lanka 180 for 9 (Madavi 41, Dilhari 32, Sana 4-26, Sohail 2-35) by 73 runs

An imperious top-order batting efficiency from Sidra Ameen and Muneeba Ali , backed up by a four-wicket haul by Fatima Sana , helped Pakistan to a different rout of Sri Lanka by 73 runs, and a wrap of the ODI sequence with a recreation to spare.

The victory was spearheaded by a sensational 123 by Ameen – her second ODI century – as a part of a report 158-run opening stand with Muneeba. Ameen’s 150-ball knock was complemented by a extra sedate 100-ball 56 from her associate, earlier than cameos from Bismah Maroof and Nida Dar ensured Pakistan completed with a robust 253 for two. Sri Lanka, in response, by no means received into prime gear and appeared content material to place collectively a decent whole as they huffed and puffed their approach to 180 for 9 of their 50 overs.

A considerably enterprising begin to the chase instantly bumped into issues as soon as Sana eliminated Hasini Perera for 14. While most Sri Lankan batters put collectively regular contributions, Pakistan’s probabilities of victory had been not often threatened.

The story although may have been completely different. Opting to bat first for the primary time this sequence, Pakistan loved an enormous reprieve when Ameen was put down on the slips earlier than scoring a run. It was an error she ensured Sri Lanka regretted for the following three hours. A chanceless century would observe thereon, with runs ticking over and a strong platform being constructed, and it felt, in sluggish movement, as if Sri Lanka had been being batted out of the competition.

Muneeba, too, was reprieved as soon as, when a pointy caught-and-bowled probability was dropped by Kavisha Dilhari. She spent many of the innings taking part in second fiddle to the extra exuberant Ameen as Pakistan clocked their first-ever century opening stand in an ODI. They continued urgent on, and it wasn’t till the thirty sixth over that Muneeba, trying to drive the problem, holed out to level.

Sidra quickly received to her hundred with a sweep previous high quality leg, however by now, Maroof was serving to guarantee Pakistan moved by way of the gears extra shortly. From that time on, the final 40 balls yielded 57 runs as Pakistan breached the 250-run mark, setting Sri Lanka the very best whole of the sequence to chase.

Sri Lanka’s innings was outlined by warning, and but interspersed with some puzzlingly rash decision-making. While they had been far too timorous towards the bowlers, particularly when there was beneficiant flight on supply, there have been additionally the compulsory run-outs, each coming at key levels. There was additionally uncertainty within the strategy. A vibrant begin was stymied when the primary wicket fell; it might are available a passage of play that noticed 4 powerplay overs bowled with out a run scored.

From there on, in fact, this was much less of a match and extra of a follow drill and the Pakistan bowlers had been by no means fairly shaken out of their rhythms. Nida Dar made amends for a dropped catch by placing an finish to Chamari Athapaththu’s plodding innings, whereas Hansima Karunaratne despatched Sana’s flighted half-volley straight down lengthy on’s throat. Each of the highest seven batters received to double figures whereas the goal appeared more and more irrelevant to the competition really taking part in out.

Sana returned to get two extra lower-order wickets, and when Diana Baig picked up the ninth wicket, Sri Lanka’s solely intention seemed to be to forestall getting bowled out.