Significant progress made during first weekend of Orange Line shut down; commuters look for alternative transportation

BOSTON — Boston-area commuters can be put to the take a look at on Monday morning. It would be the first workday commute of the 30-day MBTA Orange Line shutdown and a part of the Green Line can be closed as nicely.

Shuttle buses from everywhere in the East Coast spent the weekend transferring alongside the Orange Line.

North of Boston, the mayor of Medford is asking commuters to watch out.

“Just please be safe out there. We know people might take to bicycles and I’m hearing some people are purchasing scooters to get around and that just makes me nervous so I just ask people to please be as safe as you can and please try not to get frustrated,” Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said.

Medford has arrange an emergency management heart with additional police and transportation officers available.

“There’s going to be long commute times, whether you’re in a car, or you’re trying to take the T,” mentioned Lungo-Koehn. “It used to take 20 minutes to get from Oak Grove to State Street. Now it’s going to take over an hour.”

The MBTA has really useful commuters additionally use the Commuter Rail or bike as an alternative choice to shuttle buses. The metropolis of Boston is providing free 30-day Bluebike passes.

On Sunday, a bunch of cyclists in Melrose hosted a apply trip.

“My plan tomorrow is to drop off my son at daycare as usual, and ride into the city about seven miles door-to-door, and I expect to see some more bikers, but also a lot more car traffic,” mentioned Jeremy Garczynski, a bike owner from Melrose.

Transportation officers mentioned they’ve already completed important work in simply a few days for the reason that shutdown started Friday evening. On Sunday, crews have been doing roof work at Sullivan Square and dealing on the tracks on the Community College and Wellington stations.

“We’re asking a lot of people to go through this period of time together but we think it will be worth it,” mentioned Transportation Secretary Jamey Kesler.

He mentioned since Friday, tracks at Wellington have been demolished and excavation began; between Downtown Crossing and State Street, rail demolition was accomplished and half of its alternative is completed; in Forest Hills, Stony Brook, Assembly, and Mass Ave, new lighting was put in.