‘Significant trauma’: Bizarre extent of Bob Saget’s injuries

Former Full House star Bob Saget’s head accidents represented “significant trauma” akin to an assault from a baseball bat or a fall from a a number of storey constructing, docs have sensationally claimed.

The 65-year-old comedian was found dead in his Orlando, Florida lodge room on January 9. There had been no indicators of foul play or medicine on the scene – and an autopsy later revealed that Saget, who was Covid-positive on the time of his demise, had suffered an unintended head damage.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved,” Saget’s household mentioned in an announcement.

But Dr. Jeffrey Bazarian, an emergency doctor and concussion professional on the University of Rochester Medical Center, refuted this in an interview with the New York Times, arguing Saget’s accidents had been so extreme it will’ve been unlikely of him to dismiss them as a easy bump on the pinnacle.

“I doubt he was lucid,” Dr. Bazarian advised the outlet, “and doubt he thought, ‘I’m just going to sleep this off.’”

Dr. Gavin Britz, chair in neurosurgery at Houston Methodist, advised the Times the damage represented “significant trauma”: “This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet (6-9m).”

Dr Brintz mentioned Saget was doubtless in “significant pain” from the a number of cranium accidents, together with fractures to notably thick elements of the cranium, as and to bones within the roof of the attention socket.

The health worker’s report for Saget’s demise said that he had bleeding and contusions to his mind and that his demise was “the result of blunt head trauma.”

Other docs interviewed by the Times said Saget’s intensive head fractures had been “unusual” from a typical fall and had been extra paying homage to accidents suffered by somebody “thrown from their seat in a car crash.”

“It is most probable that the decedent suffered an unwitnessed fall backwards and struck the posterior aspect of his head,” the report said, including, “The manner of death is accident.”

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” his household mentioned in an announcement on Wednesday, February 9.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

Saget is survived by his spouse of three years, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, who he shares along with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.