Signs of tension as Scomo and Albo get an early start on election day

“I think [this is] one of the defining policies of the campaign,” the prime minister mentioned throughout a cross from the Plenty View Golf Park within the seat of McEwen. “What it really is all about is telling Australians: it’s your money. It’s no one else’s, and you should have access to it to realise your aspirations and your dreams.” Before the polls opened there was already some drama on election day when Labor confirmed early on Saturday morning it had sought an injunction from the Federal Court over an indication dispute within the seat of Higgins. Liberal Katie Allen holds the prosperous seat with a slim 2.6 per cent margin, however Labor and the Greens are each making an attempt to oust her. Labor alleges that on Friday afternoon Allen’s marketing campaign staff put in bogus indicators at polling cubicles in Higgins that breached electoral legal guidelines. It claims the indicators impersonated the Australian Greens, calling on voters to ‘put Labor last’ and that members of Allen’s staff had been seen erecting them.

After the Australian Electoral Commission rebuffed its request to take away the indicators, Labor filed an pressing injunction within the Federal Court demanding removing of the indicators. The inexperienced “Put Labor Last” indicators in Higgins that prompted the ALP’s grievance to the Federal Court. Credit:Katina Curtis Disputes between the events over occasion signage are frequent throughout election campaigns, significantly outdoors polling cubicles on election day as volunteers tussle to get essentially the most distinguished promotional alternatives for his or her candidates. Even earlier than this marketing campaign started, there was a heated battle over signs in the seat of Goldsetin – one other of the electorates that can intrigue political pundits on Saturday, with teal unbiased Zooe Daniel thought-about a robust probability of defeating Liberal incumbent Tim Wilson. Josh Frydenberg supporters transfer a few of his indicators at Chatham Primary School following a grievance on election day. Credit:Tom Cowie

Like Goldstein, the blue ribbon seat of Kooyong is below menace from an unbiased challenger, with Dr Monique Ryan pushing Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to confess he’s within the combat of his life to remain in Parliament. Frydenberg had some signage problems with his personal on Saturday morning, and his staff was compelled relocate some banners after a grievance that they had been barely too near the polling sales space at Chatham Primary School. Deep in that voters at Kew Primary School lengthy queues fashioned early as voters rushed to forged their poll. Among them had been Mike Ricketts, who mentioned he voted for Frydenberg as a result of he supplied stability. Kooyong voter Mike Ricketts. Credit:Tom Cowie “He’s a great guy and in spite of the fact I don’t particularly like the prime minister, I just think he’s a good guy for the future,” he mentioned.

“I think they’ve done a great job over the pandemic and people forget that the fact we’re in a lot of debt at the moment is attributed to other things.” Loading However, Lisa, who requested to not have her final title printed, voted for Ryan. “I think she’s a breath of fresh air, climate change, accountability, women — she’s got a lot going for her,” she mentioned. “I would like to think she’s got a real shot today, I think she’s put in a lot of effort but it’s a very Liberal area.”