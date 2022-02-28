Sigurgeirsdottir stays at the helm in Iceland | Inside UEFA

The 56-year-old – the primary girl within the KSÍ’s historical past to function the affiliation’s president – was first elected at a unprecedented congress final October.

‘Grateful and humble’

Sigurgeirsdottir is a former Iceland worldwide who performed 37 occasions for her nation, and she or he additionally managed the ladies’s nationwide workforce from 1997 to 1998.











Vanda Sigurgeirsdottir speaks in a message to the KSÍ congress Hulda Margrét Óladóttir

She was unable to attend the KSÍ’s congress on Saturday after contracting Covid-19, and spoke to delegates in a message after her election. “I´m very grateful and humble today,” Sigurgeirsdottir said. “I’m touched by this support and look forward to working with you all again. Let´s look forward – together.”

Exciting times coming

“There are many thrilling issues ready forward,” Sigurgeirsdottir added. “Strengthening the clubs in the country and strengthening the youth football scene.”

“We have to put emphasis on bettering amenities across the nation, together with the development of a brand new nationwide stadium. We should additionally strengthen the nationwide groups and enhance the popularity of the soccer affiliation.”