Sikkim On Alert After Clashes Between Ruling, Opposition Party Cadres

Reports say the violence began with a minor altercation over permitting a automobile to move.

Shots had been fired, stones thrown as violence broke out between celebration cadres of the opposition Sikkim Democratic Front and the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha in Soreng, prompting the authorities to sound an alert on Saturday, mentioned police sources.

An accused has been arrested and is in Soreng Police Station, mentioned sources.

Reports say the violence began with a minor altercation over permitting a automobile to move.

Bullet shells, a gun holder had been recovered from the scene of violence, mentioned the police. Videos confirmed an individual with a bloodied face.

Various locations in west and south Sikkim have been placed on alert after the firing incident, the sources added.

The police have appealed for calm.