“Silenced From Speaking”: Facebook Slams Russia’s Move To Block Its Platform

Washington:

Facebook attacked Russia’s block on Friday of the dominant social media community, saying the transfer will minimize hundreds of thousands off from dependable info and a discussion board to share their views.

Russia asserted that it had blocked Facebook over “discrimination” of Russian state media retailers, which have confronted restrictions on varied on-line platforms over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Soon millions of ordinary Russians will find themselves cut off from reliable information… and silenced from speaking,” mentioned Nick Clegg, vice chairman of world affairs at Facebook’s mum or dad Meta.

Since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine final week, Russian authorities have stepped up stress towards impartial media, although press freedoms within the nation had been already quickly waning.

The platforms have develop into one of many fronts of the internationally condemned invasion, the place either side have pushed their narratives as real-time info has circulated.

“We will continue to do everything we can to restore our services so they remain available to people to safely and securely express themselves and organize for action,” Clegg added.

