Silent crowd goes wild as player with visual impairment scores at basketball game

Brandy Navetta of Zeeland Public Schools, situated in Michigan’s Zeeland, captured the video and it was later shared on the official Twitter deal with of the varsity. “And you thought March Madness was exciting. Zeeland Public Schools Unified Basketball took over the court this morning, and the crowd went WILD!” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip opens to point out the participant standing with a basketball in her hand. Soon her teammates are seen serving to her to get to the right place. As this occurs, the gang all of the sudden falls silent and a lady begins tapping a pole in opposition to the backboard. The participant initially takes a while after which nails the free throw. As quickly because the ball enters the basket, the gang erupts in cheers and applause.

Take a take a look at the unimaginable video:

The video, since being shared, has gone every kind of viral. Till now, the video has accrued greater than 2.9 million views and the numbers are rapidly growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish numerous feedback.

“Look at the guy on the right, in grey so presumably from the other team, jump up and wave his arms,” wrote a Twitter person. “I love that the reaction was instantaneous. You can’t manufacture that. I bet the girl who got the shot is still smiling about it,” posted one other. “Very compassionate! What a thrill for that young lady and the crowd. Goosebumps just watching it,” expressed a 3rd.

